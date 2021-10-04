LBJ Family Wealth Advisors, Ltd. Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund

For the details of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lbj+family+wealth+advisors%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors, Ltd.
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 138,951 shares, 23.08% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 193,910 shares, 18.66% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 155,587 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 136,588 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 67,305 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio.
LBJ Family Wealth Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $207.1 and $228.73, with an estimated average price of $218.71. The stock is now traded at around $213.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,201 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)
LBJ Family Wealth Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $69.93 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $72.74. The stock is now traded at around $69.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,842 shares as of 2021-09-30.
