LBJ Family Wealth Advisors, Ltd. Buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund

New Purchases: VTWG, VONG,

Austin, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors, Ltd.. As of 2021Q3, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors, Ltd. owns 23 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 138,951 shares, 23.08% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 193,910 shares, 18.66% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 155,587 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 136,588 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 67,305 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $207.1 and $228.73, with an estimated average price of $218.71. The stock is now traded at around $213.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,201 shares as of 2021-09-30.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $69.93 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $72.74. The stock is now traded at around $69.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,842 shares as of 2021-09-30.