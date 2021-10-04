Thomasville National Bank Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Atmos Energy Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, Capital City Bank Group Inc, AT&T Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Thomasville National Bank Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Atmos Energy Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, Capital City Bank Group Inc, AT&T Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Thomasville National Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Atmos Energy Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, Prudential Financial Inc, sells Charles Schwab Corp, Capital City Bank Group Inc, AT&T Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thomasville National Bank. As of 2021Q3, Thomasville National Bank owns 208 stocks with a total value of $954 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Thomasville National Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thomasville+national+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Thomasville National Bank
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 184,095 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.33%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 308,457 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.26%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,987 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 13,259 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
  5. Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 72,141 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
New Purchase: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)

Thomasville National Bank initiated holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $86.69 and $101.47, with an estimated average price of $96.72. The stock is now traded at around $90.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,597 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA)

Thomasville National Bank initiated holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.86 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Thomasville National Bank initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $108.01, with an estimated average price of $103.08. The stock is now traded at around $105.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,044 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Thomasville National Bank initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.12 and $117.6, with an estimated average price of $117.06. The stock is now traded at around $115.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,965 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)

Thomasville National Bank initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.37 and $104.26, with an estimated average price of $97.83. The stock is now traded at around $102.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Thomasville National Bank initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $197.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Thomasville National Bank added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 1783.87%. The purchase prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45. The stock is now traded at around $240.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 26,167 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Thomasville National Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 141.36%. The purchase prices were between $89.41 and $91.18, with an estimated average price of $90.41. The stock is now traded at around $89.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,537 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Thomasville National Bank added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.72%. The purchase prices were between $114.77 and $116.41, with an estimated average price of $115.75. The stock is now traded at around $114.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,684 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Thomasville National Bank added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $55.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,430 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Synovus Financial Corp (SNV)

Thomasville National Bank added to a holding in Synovus Financial Corp by 23.75%. The purchase prices were between $38.93 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $42.31. The stock is now traded at around $45.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,647 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Thomasville National Bank added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 25.89%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $326.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,316 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)

Thomasville National Bank sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $235.18 and $252.25, with an estimated average price of $244.54.

Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)

Thomasville National Bank sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.05 and $84.55, with an estimated average price of $76.84.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Thomasville National Bank sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Thomasville National Bank sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16.

Sold Out: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

Thomasville National Bank sold out a holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The sale prices were between $15.45 and $17.23, with an estimated average price of $16.56.

Sold Out: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)

Thomasville National Bank sold out a holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $47.05.

Reduced: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Thomasville National Bank reduced to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 45.74%. The sale prices were between $66.68 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $71.45. The stock is now traded at around $73.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Thomasville National Bank still held 25,678 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Capital City Bank Group Inc (CCBG)

Thomasville National Bank reduced to a holding in Capital City Bank Group Inc by 32.28%. The sale prices were between $22.23 and $26.08, with an estimated average price of $23.84. The stock is now traded at around $25.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Thomasville National Bank still held 74,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)

Thomasville National Bank reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 20.63%. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $27.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Thomasville National Bank still held 57,189 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Thomasville National Bank reduced to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 31.67%. The sale prices were between $221.6 and $272.71, with an estimated average price of $246.81. The stock is now traded at around $224.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Thomasville National Bank still held 4,056 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)

Thomasville National Bank reduced to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 29.14%. The sale prices were between $143.01 and $172.3, with an estimated average price of $160.51. The stock is now traded at around $144.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Thomasville National Bank still held 3,529 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Thomasville National Bank. Also check out:

1. Thomasville National Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. Thomasville National Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Thomasville National Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Thomasville National Bank keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider