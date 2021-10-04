Thomasville National Bank Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Atmos Energy Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, Capital City Bank Group Inc, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: ATO, PZA, PRU, NVDA, RHI, MUB, JOBY,
- Added Positions: BDX, MRK, VIAC, CVS, BKNG, TSM, RDS.B, BUD, AMZN, JPM, BSV, VCSH, ENB, FLO, BRK.B, V, D, GILD, PANW, BIV, K, DIS, RTX, DUK, USB, IXN, TFC, AGG, OKTA, IVV, VLO, FB, VEEV, PFE, IVW, SNV, BMY, GPN, INTC, CRM, LOW, SNY, GSK, FDX, CAH, UNH, DNMR, CB, XLU, IWM, VYM, XLP, IVE, AMPY, KHC, TSLA, TSCO, CSX, BLK, IEP, APD,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, SCHW, JPST, CCBG, T, JNJ, LLY, KO, PM, PEP, BA, PG, CVX, PPG, EFA, WM, NVS, EEM, MMM, MCD, CL, MO, CSCO, BAC, GIS, AEP, IEFA, VZ, TRV, ABT, GPC, SPGI, VTI, MDLZ, VWO, EMR, IBM, LQD, XLF, EXPE, VUG, IYY, IWF, IOO, IJH, ACN, XLB, CARR, MDWD, DFS, NAD, WFC, AXP, UPS, SBUX, AMGN, COP, ECL, LH, KMB, HON, HD,
- Sold Out: VFC, FDN, IHI, AMAT, BIIB, NNN, LEG, QCOM, VOD, RTP,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 184,095 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.33%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 308,457 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.26%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,987 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 13,259 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 72,141 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
Thomasville National Bank initiated holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $86.69 and $101.47, with an estimated average price of $96.72. The stock is now traded at around $90.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,597 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA)
Thomasville National Bank initiated holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.86 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Thomasville National Bank initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $108.01, with an estimated average price of $103.08. The stock is now traded at around $105.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,044 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Thomasville National Bank initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.12 and $117.6, with an estimated average price of $117.06. The stock is now traded at around $115.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,965 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Robert Half International Inc (RHI)
Thomasville National Bank initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.37 and $104.26, with an estimated average price of $97.83. The stock is now traded at around $102.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Thomasville National Bank initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $197.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Thomasville National Bank added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 1783.87%. The purchase prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45. The stock is now traded at around $240.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 26,167 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Thomasville National Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 141.36%. The purchase prices were between $89.41 and $91.18, with an estimated average price of $90.41. The stock is now traded at around $89.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,537 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Thomasville National Bank added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.72%. The purchase prices were between $114.77 and $116.41, with an estimated average price of $115.75. The stock is now traded at around $114.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,684 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
Thomasville National Bank added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $55.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,430 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Synovus Financial Corp (SNV)
Thomasville National Bank added to a holding in Synovus Financial Corp by 23.75%. The purchase prices were between $38.93 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $42.31. The stock is now traded at around $45.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,647 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Thomasville National Bank added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 25.89%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $326.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,316 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN)
Thomasville National Bank sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $235.18 and $252.25, with an estimated average price of $244.54.Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)
Thomasville National Bank sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.05 and $84.55, with an estimated average price of $76.84.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Thomasville National Bank sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Thomasville National Bank sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16.Sold Out: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
Thomasville National Bank sold out a holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The sale prices were between $15.45 and $17.23, with an estimated average price of $16.56.Sold Out: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)
Thomasville National Bank sold out a holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $47.05.Reduced: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Thomasville National Bank reduced to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 45.74%. The sale prices were between $66.68 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $71.45. The stock is now traded at around $73.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Thomasville National Bank still held 25,678 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Capital City Bank Group Inc (CCBG)
Thomasville National Bank reduced to a holding in Capital City Bank Group Inc by 32.28%. The sale prices were between $22.23 and $26.08, with an estimated average price of $23.84. The stock is now traded at around $25.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Thomasville National Bank still held 74,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: AT&T Inc (T)
Thomasville National Bank reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 20.63%. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $27.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Thomasville National Bank still held 57,189 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Thomasville National Bank reduced to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 31.67%. The sale prices were between $221.6 and $272.71, with an estimated average price of $246.81. The stock is now traded at around $224.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Thomasville National Bank still held 4,056 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
Thomasville National Bank reduced to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 29.14%. The sale prices were between $143.01 and $172.3, with an estimated average price of $160.51. The stock is now traded at around $144.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Thomasville National Bank still held 3,529 shares as of 2021-09-30.
