Thomasville National Bank Buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Atmos Energy Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, Capital City Bank Group Inc, AT&T Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Becton, Dickinson and Co, Atmos Energy Corp, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, Prudential Financial Inc, sells Charles Schwab Corp, Capital City Bank Group Inc, AT&T Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thomasville National Bank. As of 2021Q3, Thomasville National Bank owns 208 stocks with a total value of $954 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 184,095 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.33% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 308,457 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.26% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,987 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 13,259 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17% Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 72,141 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%

Thomasville National Bank initiated holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $86.69 and $101.47, with an estimated average price of $96.72. The stock is now traded at around $90.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,597 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Thomasville National Bank initiated holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.86 and $27.41, with an estimated average price of $27.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Thomasville National Bank initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $108.01, with an estimated average price of $103.08. The stock is now traded at around $105.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,044 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Thomasville National Bank initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.12 and $117.6, with an estimated average price of $117.06. The stock is now traded at around $115.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,965 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Thomasville National Bank initiated holding in Robert Half International Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.37 and $104.26, with an estimated average price of $97.83. The stock is now traded at around $102.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,111 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Thomasville National Bank initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $197.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,013 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Thomasville National Bank added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 1783.87%. The purchase prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45. The stock is now traded at around $240.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 26,167 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Thomasville National Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 141.36%. The purchase prices were between $89.41 and $91.18, with an estimated average price of $90.41. The stock is now traded at around $89.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,537 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Thomasville National Bank added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 61.72%. The purchase prices were between $114.77 and $116.41, with an estimated average price of $115.75. The stock is now traded at around $114.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,684 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Thomasville National Bank added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $55.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,430 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Thomasville National Bank added to a holding in Synovus Financial Corp by 23.75%. The purchase prices were between $38.93 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $42.31. The stock is now traded at around $45.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,647 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Thomasville National Bank added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 25.89%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $326.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,316 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Thomasville National Bank sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $235.18 and $252.25, with an estimated average price of $244.54.

Thomasville National Bank sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.05 and $84.55, with an estimated average price of $76.84.

Thomasville National Bank sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77.

Thomasville National Bank sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $282.99 and $369.05, with an estimated average price of $328.16.

Thomasville National Bank sold out a holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The sale prices were between $15.45 and $17.23, with an estimated average price of $16.56.

Thomasville National Bank sold out a holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $49.75, with an estimated average price of $47.05.

Thomasville National Bank reduced to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 45.74%. The sale prices were between $66.68 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $71.45. The stock is now traded at around $73.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Thomasville National Bank still held 25,678 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Thomasville National Bank reduced to a holding in Capital City Bank Group Inc by 32.28%. The sale prices were between $22.23 and $26.08, with an estimated average price of $23.84. The stock is now traded at around $25.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Thomasville National Bank still held 74,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Thomasville National Bank reduced to a holding in AT&T Inc by 20.63%. The sale prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $27.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Thomasville National Bank still held 57,189 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Thomasville National Bank reduced to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 31.67%. The sale prices were between $221.6 and $272.71, with an estimated average price of $246.81. The stock is now traded at around $224.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Thomasville National Bank still held 4,056 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Thomasville National Bank reduced to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 29.14%. The sale prices were between $143.01 and $172.3, with an estimated average price of $160.51. The stock is now traded at around $144.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Thomasville National Bank still held 3,529 shares as of 2021-09-30.