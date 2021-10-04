Red Spruce Capital, LLC Buys Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Stamps.com Inc, ASML Holding NV, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

New Purchases: BSCO, BSCN, BSCQ, BSCP, DAL, SNOW, BSCR,

BSCO, BSCN, BSCQ, BSCP, DAL, SNOW, BSCR, Added Positions: LAD, MRK, AVNT, NCMI, MSM, PFF, TAP, PYPL, ABBV, SQ, KBWB, OLED, EMR, CI, WWD, ABT, UL, H, AVGO, SLAB, TXRH, PRU, FMC, LLY, NNN, WBA, RDS.A, IBM, HASI, CVX, SCHW, TYL, TMO, MASI, XOM,

LAD, MRK, AVNT, NCMI, MSM, PFF, TAP, PYPL, ABBV, SQ, KBWB, OLED, EMR, CI, WWD, ABT, UL, H, AVGO, SLAB, TXRH, PRU, FMC, LLY, NNN, WBA, RDS.A, IBM, HASI, CVX, SCHW, TYL, TMO, MASI, XOM, Reduced Positions: ASML, ZS, NVDA, BABA, LIN, GOOG, IWV, SBUX,

ASML, ZS, NVDA, BABA, LIN, GOOG, IWV, SBUX, Sold Out: STMP, ZBH, FITB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, Delta Air Lines Inc, sells Stamps.com Inc, ASML Holding NV, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Zscaler Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Red Spruce Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Red Spruce Capital, LLC owns 88 stocks with a total value of $171 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,665 shares, 5.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) - 303,141 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 308,396 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73% Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) - 252,892 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. New Position Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) - 233,793 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. New Position

Red Spruce Capital, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 303,141 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 252,892 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.4 and $21.6, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 233,793 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.18 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.26. The stock is now traded at around $22.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 203,560 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.23, with an estimated average price of $40.87. The stock is now traded at around $44.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 45,438 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $236.75 and $324.08, with an estimated average price of $284.09. The stock is now traded at around $294.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 3,231 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC added to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 451.80%. The purchase prices were between $317.04 and $381.52, with an estimated average price of $347.83. The stock is now traded at around $314.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 5,209 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC added to a holding in Avient Corp by 36.79%. The purchase prices were between $44.54 and $52.49, with an estimated average price of $48.07. The stock is now traded at around $47.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Stamps.com Inc. The sale prices were between $197.01 and $329.8, with an estimated average price of $315.61.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $140.44 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $151.62.

Red Spruce Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $34.63 and $43.6, with an estimated average price of $38.31.