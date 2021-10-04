Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys Arch Capital Group, Heineken NV, Organon, Sells Nestle SA, Costco Wholesale Corp, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp

- New Purchases: ACGL, HEINY, OGN, SPGI, ALLE, UBER, IAC, USEQ, FANUY, NET, CRNC, ARRY, AFRM, VMEO,
- Added Positions: MDT, BXP, IWV, VT, BAX, CARR, PTCT, SAGE,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, SYK, INTC, GOOGL, COST, AMAT, PEP, GOOG, DHR, AMGN, JNJ, NKE, PG, XOM, WAB, ABBV, NVDA, XLNX, EFA, T, APD, CI, JPM, LVS, ORCL, CHTR, QRVO, ACN, AMZN, BYD, CTAS, CGNX, EW, HOLX, MTCH, IIVI, ITW, ISRG, KSU, LH, LRCX, MMC, MKC, NSC, PLUG, REGN, RCL, SGEN, STT, TXN, TMO, TRMB, USB, IRDM, AMRS, AMBA, PRTA, CONE, ZTS, SEAS, LITE, IJR, SRPT, AEIS, BMY, CAE, COF, CMI, CYTK, DLR, SSP, FARO, FORM, TGNA, HP, HXL, IMGN, IONS, VIAV, LXRX, LOW, ONB, TPC, RJF, RHI, ROG, SBUX, SSYS, UCTT, UFI, VSH, WERN, ZBRA, CVLT, AVAV, LLNW, DISCK, CLVS, ICPT, FANG, IQV, ESPR, FEYE, MGNX, AERI, ITCI, CARA, RARE, ATRA, CRBP, FGEN, MSGS, HPE, LSXMA, AQUA, LASR, TENB, OSW, TLS, VWO,
- Sold Out: NSRGY, ADYEY, CLX, HIG, 4LRA, TWTR, JD, LSXMK, AYX, IJH,
For the details of HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hall+laurie+j+trustee/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 71,205 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,081 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 33,792 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.07%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 56,047 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 64,507 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.82 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $39.6. The stock is now traded at around $38.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,739 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Heineken NV (HEINY)
Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Heineken NV. The purchase prices were between $52.11 and $60.89, with an estimated average price of $56.15. The stock is now traded at around $53.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,194 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)
Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,533 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Allegion PLC (ALLE)
Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Allegion PLC. The purchase prices were between $132.18 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $139.12. The stock is now traded at around $130.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $45.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $408.95 and $454.05, with an estimated average price of $433.31. The stock is now traded at around $415.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 145 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.13%. The purchase prices were between $101.12 and $107.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $101.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,397 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)
Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $40.26 and $57.37, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 130 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT)
Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in PTC Therapeutics Inc by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $44.74, with an estimated average price of $41.15. The stock is now traded at around $36.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 145 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Nestle SA (NSRGY)
Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $127.73, with an estimated average price of $124.99.Sold Out: Adyen NV (ADYEY)
Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Adyen NV. The sale prices were between $24.28 and $32.74, with an estimated average price of $28.83.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)
Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.Sold Out: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)
Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.09 and $71.68, with an estimated average price of $66.08.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $162.19 and $187.74, with an estimated average price of $172.28.Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)
Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $68.51 and $85.07, with an estimated average price of $75.4.
Here is the complete portfolio of HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE. Also check out:
1. HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE's Undervalued Stocks
2. HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment