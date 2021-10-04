Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys Arch Capital Group, Heineken NV, Organon, Sells Nestle SA, Costco Wholesale Corp, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp

New Purchases: ACGL, HEINY, OGN, SPGI, ALLE, UBER, IAC, USEQ, FANUY, NET, CRNC, ARRY, AFRM, VMEO,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Arch Capital Group, Heineken NV, Organon, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Uber Technologies Inc, sells Nestle SA, Costco Wholesale Corp, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Adyen NV, Qorvo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hall Laurie J Trustee. As of 2021Q3, Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 327 stocks with a total value of $259 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 71,205 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,081 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 33,792 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.07% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 56,047 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 64,507 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.82 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $39.6. The stock is now traded at around $38.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,739 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Heineken NV. The purchase prices were between $52.11 and $60.89, with an estimated average price of $56.15. The stock is now traded at around $53.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,194 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,533 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Allegion PLC. The purchase prices were between $132.18 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $139.12. The stock is now traded at around $130.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $45.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $408.95 and $454.05, with an estimated average price of $433.31. The stock is now traded at around $415.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 145 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.13%. The purchase prices were between $101.12 and $107.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $101.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,397 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $40.26 and $57.37, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 130 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in PTC Therapeutics Inc by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $44.74, with an estimated average price of $41.15. The stock is now traded at around $36.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 145 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $127.73, with an estimated average price of $124.99.

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Adyen NV. The sale prices were between $24.28 and $32.74, with an estimated average price of $28.83.

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.09 and $71.68, with an estimated average price of $66.08.

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $162.19 and $187.74, with an estimated average price of $172.28.

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $68.51 and $85.07, with an estimated average price of $75.4.