Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys Arch Capital Group, Heineken NV, Organon, Sells Nestle SA, Costco Wholesale Corp, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Hall Laurie J Trustee (Current Portfolio) buys Arch Capital Group, Heineken NV, Organon, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF, Uber Technologies Inc, sells Nestle SA, Costco Wholesale Corp, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, Adyen NV, Qorvo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hall Laurie J Trustee. As of 2021Q3, Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 327 stocks with a total value of $259 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hall+laurie+j+trustee/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 71,205 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.97%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,081 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
  3. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 33,792 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.07%
  4. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 56,047 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
  5. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 64,507 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
New Purchase: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $36.82 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $39.6. The stock is now traded at around $38.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,739 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Heineken NV (HEINY)

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Heineken NV. The purchase prices were between $52.11 and $60.89, with an estimated average price of $56.15. The stock is now traded at around $53.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,194 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $32.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,533 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Allegion PLC. The purchase prices were between $132.18 and $148.13, with an estimated average price of $139.12. The stock is now traded at around $130.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $45.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $408.95 and $454.05, with an estimated average price of $433.31. The stock is now traded at around $415.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 145 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.13%. The purchase prices were between $101.12 and $107.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $101.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,397 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $40.26 and $57.37, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $44.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 130 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PTC Therapeutics Inc (PTCT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in PTC Therapeutics Inc by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $44.74, with an estimated average price of $41.15. The stock is now traded at around $36.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 145 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Nestle SA (NSRGY)

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $118.58 and $127.73, with an estimated average price of $124.99.

Sold Out: Adyen NV (ADYEY)

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Adyen NV. The sale prices were between $24.28 and $32.74, with an estimated average price of $28.83.

Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $104.5 and $128.55, with an estimated average price of $113.74.

Sold Out: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.09 and $71.68, with an estimated average price of $66.08.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $162.19 and $187.74, with an estimated average price of $172.28.

Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $68.51 and $85.07, with an estimated average price of $75.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE. Also check out:

1. HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE's Undervalued Stocks
2. HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HALL LAURIE J TRUSTEE keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider