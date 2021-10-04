Security National Trust Co Buys T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Premier Financial Bancorp Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Quest Diagnostics Inc

New Purchases: PFBI,

PFBI, Added Positions: TROW,

TROW, Reduced Positions: NVDA,

NVDA, Sold Out: SPY, IVV, DGX, SQ, XLE, XLY, AGG, XLF, XLP, XLV, PWR, SPTN, SPLK, GLD,

Wheeling, WV, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Premier Financial Bancorp Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Quest Diagnostics Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Square Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Security National Trust Co. As of 2021Q3, Security National Trust Co owns 392 stocks with a total value of $431 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SECURITY NATIONAL TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/security+national+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 198,845 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 80,410 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 176,224 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 41,770 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,099 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio.

Security National Trust Co initiated holding in Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.07 and $18.37, with an estimated average price of $17.35. The stock is now traded at around $17.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,997 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Security National Trust Co added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc by 10740.00%. The purchase prices were between $196.7 and $223.87, with an estimated average price of $210.6. The stock is now traded at around $193.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,710 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92.

Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59.

Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $132.95 and $158, with an estimated average price of $146.26.

Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in Square Inc. The sale prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82.

Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03.

Security National Trust Co sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $175.67 and $185.89, with an estimated average price of $181.44.