Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Buys The Estee Lauder Inc, Asana Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Constellation Brands Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Enterprise Bank & Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys The Estee Lauder Inc, Asana Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, sells Constellation Brands Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Lemonade Inc, DocuSign Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q3, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co owns 96 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/enterprise+bank+%26+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co
  1. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 250,511 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 48,944 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.65%
  3. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 114,524 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,842 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,634 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44%
New Purchase: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $299.93 and $344.31, with an estimated average price of $326.76. The stock is now traded at around $306.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Asana Inc (ASAN)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.33 and $124.48, with an estimated average price of $82.92. The stock is now traded at around $99.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,120 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.08%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $430.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 922 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 53.07%. The purchase prices were between $135.24 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.69. The stock is now traded at around $138.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,365 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 41.11%. The purchase prices were between $63.87 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $66.71. The stock is now traded at around $67.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,622 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.58%. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $287.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,527 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $153.84 and $163.24, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $157.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,536 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36.

Sold Out: Lemonade Inc (LMND)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Lemonade Inc. The sale prices were between $65.67 and $112.75, with an estimated average price of $80.98.

Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $256.89 and $310.05, with an estimated average price of $288.31.

Sold Out: Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (HYFM)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $58.44, with an estimated average price of $48.75.



Here is the complete portfolio of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co. Also check out:

1. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co's Undervalued Stocks
2. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Enterprise Bank & Trust Co keeps buying
Rating:
