Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Buys The Estee Lauder Inc, Asana Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Constellation Brands Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

New Purchases: EL, ASAN,

EL, ASAN, Added Positions: IJH, VNQ, NKE, CVX, GD, IVV, PG, SPGI, TMO, AMZN, DSI, TD, VEA, VUG, VOO, V, BA, JNJ, IWF, IWD, ECL, MCHP, MMC, ICE, HON, VZ,

IJH, VNQ, NKE, CVX, GD, IVV, PG, SPGI, TMO, AMZN, DSI, TD, VEA, VUG, VOO, V, BA, JNJ, IWF, IWD, ECL, MCHP, MMC, ICE, HON, VZ, Reduced Positions: BIV, AGG, BSV, GOOGL, MSFT, DHR, NVDA, UNH, PYPL, GOOG, FB, MA, SYK, TJX, CCI, PEP, LLY, ACN, PANW, ISRG, FRC, DIS, COST, AMT, ABT, SUB, VTI, ADBE,

BIV, AGG, BSV, GOOGL, MSFT, DHR, NVDA, UNH, PYPL, GOOG, FB, MA, SYK, TJX, CCI, PEP, LLY, ACN, PANW, ISRG, FRC, DIS, COST, AMT, ABT, SUB, VTI, ADBE, Sold Out: STZ, LMND, DOCU, HYFM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Estee Lauder Inc, Asana Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, sells Constellation Brands Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Lemonade Inc, DocuSign Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q3, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co owns 96 stocks with a total value of $253 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/enterprise+bank+%26+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 250,511 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.63% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 48,944 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.65% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 114,524 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,842 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,634 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44%

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $299.93 and $344.31, with an estimated average price of $326.76. The stock is now traded at around $306.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.33 and $124.48, with an estimated average price of $82.92. The stock is now traded at around $99.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,120 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.08%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $430.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 922 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 53.07%. The purchase prices were between $135.24 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.69. The stock is now traded at around $138.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,365 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 41.11%. The purchase prices were between $63.87 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $66.71. The stock is now traded at around $67.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,622 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.58%. The purchase prices were between $286.19 and $308.66, with an estimated average price of $298.29. The stock is now traded at around $287.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,527 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $153.84 and $163.24, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $157.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,536 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Lemonade Inc. The sale prices were between $65.67 and $112.75, with an estimated average price of $80.98.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $256.89 and $310.05, with an estimated average price of $288.31.

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $58.44, with an estimated average price of $48.75.