Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Value Screeners Identify Opportunities for 4th Quarter

A look at value screener records as tech shares give markets a sour start to October

Author's Avatar
James Li
Oct 04, 2021

Summary

  • U.S. markets start first week of October in the red with weakness in technology.
  • GuruFocus’ model portfolios have outperformed the benchmark throughout the year.
  • GuruFocus’ value screens identify opportunities for the fourth quarter.
Article's Main Image

As investors monitor the U.S. market decline, GuruFocus’ value screeners continue to identify opportunities based on strategies from value investing legends like Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (

BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial) CEO Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio).

Tech shares weigh on markets to start first week of October

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,002.92, down 323.54 from Friday’s close of 34,326.46. Likewise, the Nasdaq Composite Index closed at 14,255.48, down 311.21 points or approximately 2.14% from the previous close of 14,566.70 on the back of technology stocks like Apple Inc. (

AAPL, Financial), Facebook Inc. (FB, Financial) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT, Financial) tumbling more than 2%.

1445103733775011840.png

Investors continued rotating out of technology stocks while monitoring movements in long-term Treasury yields: On Monday, the 10-year Treasury yield stood at around 1.48% while the 30-year Treasury yield stood at around 2.04%.

yieldChart_curve_chart_top_container.png

GuruFocus’ value strategies still outperform the benchmark year to date

Table 1 reports the cumulative returns since inception and the one-year annualized returns for several major value strategies, including the Undervalued-Predictable, Buffett-Munger, Historical Low Price-Book and Historical Low Price-Sales strategies.

Screener

Cumulative Return since Inception

One-year Annualized Return

Undervalued-Predictable

443.94%

42.10%

Buffett-Munger

368.06%

31.03%

Historical Low Price-Book

163.50%

22.36%

Historical Low Price-Sales

251.73%

38.54%

Table 1

Among the above strategies, the Undervalued-Predictable strategy had the highest cumulative return since inception and the highest one-year annualized return. The strategy looks for stocks that have strong and consistent revenue and earnings and are trading below intrinsic value based on discounted free cash flow and discounted earnings.

Table 2 reports the number of Undervalued-Predictable stocks for each GuruFocus region.

Region

USA

Asia

Europe

Canada

UK / Ireland

Oceania

Latin America

Africa

India

# of Undervalued-Predictable Stocks

165

281

299

26

96

7

132

18

72

Table 2

The Buffett-Munger Screener follows the Berkshire co-manager’s four-criterion investing approach: high business predictability, strong gross margins, low debt-to-revenue growth and low price-earnings-to-growth valuations.

Likewise, the Historical Low Price-Book and Historical Low Price-Sales Screeners looks for predictable companies that are trading at historical low price-book or historical low price-sales ratios.

Table 3 lists the number of stocks making the other major GuruFocus value screens.

Region

USA

Asia

Europe

Canada

UK / Ireland

Oceania

Latin America

Africa

India

Ben Graham Net-Net

153

444

182

50

22

4

10

7

163

Buffett-Munger

22

99

84

6

27

4

26

2

26

Historical Low Price-Sales

83

216

90

0

29

1

39

11

18

Historical Low Price-Book

115

237

110

6

40

3

62

12

18

Peter Lynch Screen

48

114

52

5

11

2

14

3

6

52-week Lows

1861

4353

1846

146

454

78

646

66

293

52-week Highs

2606

1901

3729

266

1430

262

847

248

1236

High Dividend Yield

82

60

156

3

13

8

36

11

15

Table 3

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long AAPL and FB.
