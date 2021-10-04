Logo
FTI Consulting Appoints Respected Energy Veteran Kumar Padisetti as Senior Managing Director in Australia

Author's Avatar
GlobeNewswire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of energy expert Kumar Padisetti as a Senior Managing Director in the Economic Consulting segment, based in Melbourne.

With over 20 years of experience, Mr. Padisetti has deep expertise in market design and reform, project development, and commercial advisory across energy and carbon markets and renewables. Over his career, he has held senior positions with large energy companies in Australia and New Zealand and has built a strong reputation as a strategic advisor to senior leaders in the energy sector.

Mr. Padisetti joins from Deloitte Access Economics, where he built a leading energy advisory practice focused on assisting clients as they navigate Australasia’s energy markets. Prior to Deloitte, Mr. Padisetti was a partner at Saha International, where he was responsible for the Energy and Resources practice in Australasia.

Commenting on the appointment, Robert Southern, a Senior Managing Director and Head of Australia Economic & Financial Consulting at FTI Consulting, said, “We are delighted to have Kumar join our Economic & Financial Consulting practice. His extensive experience and knowledge of the energy sector combined with his commercial and financial acumen and technical expertise will enhance our local capabilities and offering to our clients.”

Mark Dewar, a Senior Managing Director and Australia Leader at FTI Consulting, added, “Kumar’s appointment supports our firm’s commitment to growing our Economic & Financial Consulting practice in Australia and to further expand our leading energy practice. His deep sector expertise, market knowledge and strong leadership skills will significantly enhance our firm’s offering to clients across Australia and beyond.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Padisetti said, “FTI Consulting has established itself as a world leader in energy market advice. The team has contributed to some of the most transformative energy projects globally, and I look forward to supporting the ongoing growth of the business in Australia and working with its global network of energy experts to drive the continuing energy transition in our region.”

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
Level 21, Bourke Place
600 Bourke St,
Melbourne VIC 3000
Australia
+61.3.9604.0600

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Rebecca Hine
+1.61.7.3225.4972
[email protected]


FTI-Consulting-Inc-.png

