Boardwalk REIT Announces Timing of Release of its 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 4, 2021

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust - (TSX: BEI.UN)

Boardwalk REIT would like to announce that its financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021, will be released after the market closes on Thursday November 11, 2021.

We invite you to participate in the teleconference to be held to discuss these results the following morning (Friday November 12, 2021) at 9:00 am (Mountain),11:00 am (Eastern). Senior Management will speak to the results and provide a financial and operational update. Presentation and supplemental materials will be made available on our website prior to the call (please visit: www.bwalk.com/investors).

Teleconference:

The telephone numbers for the conference are toll-free 1-888-664-6383 (within North America) and 416-764-8650 (International).

Note: Please provide the operator with the below Conference Call ID or Topic when dialing in to the call.

Conference ID: 12312360
Topic: Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, 2021 Third Quarter Results.

Webcast:

Investors will also be able to listen to the call and view the slide presentation by visiting www.bwalk.com/investors on the morning of the call. An information page will be provided for any software and system requirements. The live webcast will also be available by clicking below:

Boardwalk REIT Q3 2021 Earnings Call Link

Corporate Profile:

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always livestm. Our three-tiered and distinct brands: Boardwalk Living, Boardwalk Communities and Boardwalk Lifestyle, cater to a large and diverse demographic and has evolved to capture the life cycle of all Resident Members. Boardwalk's disciplined approach to capital allocation, acquisition, development, purposeful re-positioning, and management of apartment communities allows the Trust to provide its brand of community across Canada creating exceptional Resident Member experiences. Differentiated by its peak performance culture, Boardwalk is committed to delivering exceptional service, product quality and experience to our Resident Members who reward us with high retention and market leading operating results, which in turn, lead to higher free cash flow and investment returns, stable monthly distributions, and value creation for all our stakeholders.

Boardwalk REIT's Trust units are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, trading under the symbol BEI.UN. Additional information about Boardwalk REIT can be found on the Trust's website at www.bwalk.com/investors.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boardwalk-reit-announces-timing-of-release-of-its-2021-third-quarter-financial-results-301392270.html

SOURCE Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CA28541&Transmission_Id=202110041700PR_NEWS_USPR_____CA28541&DateId=20211004
