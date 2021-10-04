Logo
Summit Hotel Properties Publishes Its Corporate Responsibility Report For 2020

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 4, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company") today announced that it has published its annual Corporate Responsibility Report for 2020, which presents the Company's ongoing commitment to the environment, its community, and stakeholders.

summit_hotel_properties_inc___logo.jpg

"We are pleased to report our continued progress furthering our corporate mission focused on environmental stewardship, social responsibility, governance and resiliency," stated Jonathan Stanner, President and Chief Executive Officer. "While we are proud of the progress we have made on our sustainability efforts broadly, we also recognize that these initiatives represent an ever-evolving journey for which we will continue to strive to raise our standards of excellence," added Mr. Stanner.

The purpose of our sustainability program is to create long-term value for our stakeholders by investing responsibly in our business, environment, people and communities. Our Corporate Responsibility Report is designed to help our stakeholders better understand our commitment and efforts regarding environmental stewardship, social responsibility and governance and resilience and can be viewed in the "Responsibility" section of the Company's website at www.shpreit.com/responsibility/about.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of October 4, 2021, the Company's portfolio consisted of 73 hotels, 61 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,398 guestrooms located in 23 states.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website, www.shpreit.com, and follow us on Twitter at @SummitHotel_INN.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximately," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," "forecast," "continue," "plan," "likely," "would" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and can include future expectations, future plans and strategies, financial and operating projections or other forward-looking information. Examples of forward-looking statements include the following: the Company's ability to realize financial and operational synergies; projections of revenues and expenses or other financial items; descriptions of the Company's plans or objectives for future operations; forecasts of EBITDAre; and descriptions of assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing expectations regarding the timing of their occurrence. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, not all of which are known to the Company and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the state of the U.S. economy, supply and demand in the hotel industry, and other factors as are described in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For information about the Company's business and financial results, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC, and its quarterly and other periodic filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to update the statements in this release to conform the statements to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

favicon.png?sn=DA28516&sd=2021-10-04 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summit-hotel-properties-publishes-its-corporate-responsibility-report-for-2020-301392274.html

SOURCE Summit Hotel Properties, Inc.

