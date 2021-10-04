Introducing Sprinklr Complaints Management for Australia's Regulatory Guidance 271 Requirements

Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today introduced Sprinklr+Complaints+Management, built to help banking, financial services, and insurance companies comply with Australia’s Regulatory Guidance 271 (RG 271) requirements. With advanced AI, Sprinklr Complaints Management helps organisations automatically identify a complaint and route it to the right resource – providing end-to-end auditability across 35+ digital and social channels.

RG 271 Compliance Challenges

According to RG 271 – starting 5 October, all financial firms in Australia will be required to recognise any comment within 24 hours on managed or owned social channels that meets the criteria for a complaint — or risk significant penalties. This creates a tremendous challenge for organisations that need to keep up with complaints across digital channels while meeting increasing customer expectations.

Sprinklr Complaints Management

With Sprinklr+Complaints+Management, organisations have a comprehensive solution to achieve the following:

Discern real complaints from background noise and automate the delivery to the right resource – at an enterprise scale. Sprinklr’s industry-specific compliance machine learning models use advanced language processing and text analytics to automate message identification, triage, and routing.

Sprinklr’s industry-specific compliance machine learning models use advanced language processing and text analytics to automate message identification, triage, and routing. Ensure RG 271 compliance across 35+ digital and social channels. Streamline all of your complaint management on a single unified platform that spans channels that others can’t match — including Facebook dark posts, comments, and Messenger.

Streamline all of your complaint management on a single unified platform that spans channels that others can’t match — including Facebook dark posts, comments, and Messenger. Track customer issues from start to finish. Sprinklr brings all of your metrics, including audit trails, together on a single platform — so you can have the entire customer conversation history in one place.

Comments on the News:

“According to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), 80% of consumers experienced difficulty or formed a negative impression of a financial services firm during the complaint process. What’s more, Australian consumers are increasingly surfacing their complaints on social media and expecting an immediate response. It’s now critical for organisations to have a complaints management solution that quickly identifies, categorises, and reports on complaints across channels,” said Chris Connolly, Global Head of Modern Care Solution Marketing, Sprinklr. “With Sprinklr Complaints Management, companies can easily create a digital-first strategy for RG 271.”

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

