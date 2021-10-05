Logo
36 of the Best Ideas Companies to Present at the Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side Virtual Investor Conference on October 5th - 8th, 2021

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / The Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side will take place on October 5th - 8th, 2021, where 36 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience.

The Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy Side: VIRTUAL begins on Tuesday, October 5th, 2021, with company presentations beginning at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Presentations will be webcast on Tuesday and Wednesday (October 5th and 6th) with 1x1 Meetings being held on Thursday and Friday (October 7th and 8th).

Join us for a full two days of presentations that were nominated by qualified investors as a "Best Idea." A full agenda is located here: https://microcaprodeo.com/agenda

If you would like to attend and participate in the Fall Harvest - Best Ideas from the Buy-Side Virtual Conference, please register here to listen to every webcast directly on the website and book 1x1 meetings with presenting companies: https://microcaprodeo.com/signup

Full event website: https://microcaprodeo.com/

On Tuesday, October 5th and Wednesday, October 6th, 2021, the following issuers will be presenting their companies virtually. Below are the webcasting links to view presentations.

DateTime (ET)CompanyTickerWebcast Link
October 5th, 202108:30 - 08:55 AM EDTCollPlantCLGNhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/42994
October 5th, 202109:00 - 09:25 AM EDTNLS PharmaceuticalsNLSPhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/42997
October 5th, 202109:30 - 09:55 AM EDTTego CyberTGCBhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43028
October 5th, 202110:00 - 10:25 AM EDTOneSoft SolutionsOSS.V, OSSIFhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43030
October 5th, 202110:30 - 10:55 AM EDTMitesco, Inc.MITIhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43033
October 5th, 202111:00 - 11:25 AM EDTAYRO, Inc.AYROhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43037
October 5th, 202111:30 - 11:55 AM EDTIMAC HoldingsIMAChttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43026
October 5th, 202112:00 - 12:25 PM EDTCrew EnergyCRhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43025
October 5th, 202112:30 - 12:55 PM EDTGeneral Assembly PizzaGAhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43021
October 5th, 202101:00 - 01:25 PM EDTMyomoMYOhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43020
October 5th, 202101:30 - 01:55 PM EDTTBD
October 5th, 202102:00 - 02:25 PM EDTBasaniteBASAhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43018
October 5th, 202102:30 - 02:55 PM EDTAdial PharmaceuticalsADILhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43014
October 5th, 202103:00 - 03:25 PM EDTQuipt Home MedicalQIPThttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43012
October 5th, 202103:30 - 03:55 PM EDTMeneMENEhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43007
October 5th, 202104:00 - 04:25 PM EDTUGE International Ltd.UGE, UGEIFhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43003
October 5th, 202104:30 - 04:55 PM EDTBrainchipBRNhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43019
October 5th, 202105:00 - 05:25 PM EDTSachem CapitalSACHhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/42998
October 6th, 202108:30 - 08:55 AM EDTNeuPath HealthNPTHhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/42999
October 6th, 202109:00 - 09:25 AM EDTForaco International SAFARhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43001
October 6th, 202109:30 - 09:55 AM EDTMilestone ScientificMLSShttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43002
October 6th, 202110:00 - 10:25 AM EDTLantern PharmaLTRNhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43004
October 6th, 202110:30 - 10:55 AM EDTStreamline Health SolutionsSTRMhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43005
October 6th, 202111:00 - 11:25 AM EDTSTRATA Skin SciencesSSKNhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43006
October 6th, 202111:30 - 11:55 AM EDTNanalysis Scientific CorporationNSCIhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43009
October 6th, 202112:00 - 12:25 PM EDTelectroCoreECORhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43010
October 6th, 202112:30 - 12:55 PM EDTDolphin EntertainmentDLPNhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43011
October 6th, 202101:00 - 01:25 PM EDTInuvo, Inc.INUVhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43013
October 6th, 202101:30 - 01:55 PM EDTAssure HoldingsIONMhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43015
October 6th, 202102:00 - 02:25 PM EDTBiomericaBMRAhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43016
October 6th, 202102:30 - 02:55 PM EDTME2C EnvironmentalMEEChttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43017
October 6th, 202103:00 - 03:25 PM EDTData Storage CorporationDTSThttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43031
October 6th, 202103:30 - 03:55 PM EDTMechanical Technology, IncorporatedMKTYhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43032
October 6th, 202104:00 - 04:25 PM EDTFLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.FLYhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43035
October 6th, 202104:30 - 04:55 PM EDTThunderbird EntertainmentTHBRFhttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43034
October 6th, 202105:00 - 05:25 PM EDTScopus BiopharmaSCPShttps://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2800/43036

About the MicroCap Rodeo Best Ideas Conferences
The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its fourth "Best Ideas" conference. This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 35 best ideas from the buy side. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 35 companies represented as one of their best ideas. Those of you who attended the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas, know that we're focused on alpha.

Contact:
Angie Goertz
Vice President of Events
919-228-6240
[email protected]

SOURCE: MicroCap Rodeo



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666724/36-of-the-Best-Ideas-Companies-to-Present-at-the-Fall-Harvest--Best-Ideas-from-the-Buy-Side-Virtual-Investor-Conference-on-October-5th--8th-2021

img.ashx?id=666724

