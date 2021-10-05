Logo
UnidosUS and Experian Launch Partnership to Support Financial Empowerment

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

UnidosUS, the nation’s largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization, and Experian today announced a new partnership to further the mission of financial empowerment. UnidosUS also kicked off its LatinX IncluXion Summit today, of which Experian is a plenary session sponsor.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004006005/en/

“Experian has been a welcome and creative partner to UnidosUS through its support of our Financial Empowerment Network (FEN),” said Lot Diaz, Vice President, Housing and Financial Empowerment at UnidosUS. “Our program is expanding its reach to provide financial education and coaching to Latino families who are working to rebuild their financial lives after major setbacks during the pandemic. We are honored to have Experian’s support in reaching more families at this critical moment in time through the FEN. 2021 is an even more important year for this service, and Experian’s partnership is helping us be present and available in more ways than ever before.”

”Credit education, especially provided in-language, can make a big difference in breaking down cultural misconceptions or fear about what credit is. When used properly, credit can bring value to consumers’ lives. We’re proud to work with UnidosUS to serve their members and the Hispanic-Latino community. Financial inclusion is giving everyone the knowledge and tools that lead to empowerment towards financial health and our partnership is another step in achieving that goal,” said Wil Lewis, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer for Experian.

Through this partnership, Experian is supporting UnidosUS’ Financial Empowerment Network, which brings together more than 25 UnidosUS Affiliates in 14 communities to offer free, individualized, culturally-relevant support to Latino families. Since July 2019, Affiliates in the FEN have driven more than 1,200 people into financial coaching, and helped them build credit and savings, reduce debt, and improve their daily financial habits, the total effect of which was an additional $1.72 million dollars in clients’ pockets. Experian credit education resources such as a Spanish-language+consumer+education+e-book and the new monthly %23chatdecr%26eacute%3Bdito launched during Hispanic Heritage Month are available to UnidosUS affiliates and all consumers.

Investing in communities is a key pillar of Experian’s Corporate Social Responsibility program. The partnership is part of Experian’s United+for+Financial+Health initiative, which aims to empower and protect vulnerable consumers to improve their financial health through education and action.

About UnidosUS

UnidosUS, previously known as NCLR (National Council of La Raza), is the nation’s largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization. Through its unique combination of expert research, advocacy, programs, and an Affiliate+Network of nearly 300 community-based organizations across the United States and Puerto Rico, UnidosUS simultaneously challenges the social, economic, and political barriers that affect Latinos at the national and local levels. For more than 50 years, UnidosUS has united communities and different groups seeking common ground through collaboration, and that share a desire to make our country stronger. For more information on UnidosUS, visit www.unidosus.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments — from buying a home or a car to sending a child to college to growing a business by connecting with new customers — we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 17,800 people operating across 44 countries, and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global+news+blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004006005/en/

