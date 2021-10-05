Offerpad Now Serves Ohio Home Sellers and Buyers

Offerpad ( NYSE:OPAD, Financial), a leading tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate, has expanded into Columbus, Ohio, the company’s fourth service territory in the Midwest. Offerpad’s 2021 expansion nearly doubles the company’s geographic footprint as Offerpad now serves home sellers and buyers in nearly 1,500 cities and towns within its 22 markets across the country. In the first nine months of the year, Offerpad expanded to Denver, Nashville, Indianapolis, Kansas City, St. Louis and Columbia, South Carolina.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005511/en/

Offerpad now serves home buyers and sellers in Ohio (Graphic: Business Wire)

Offerpad’s availability in the Columbus area covers 106 cities and towns in central Ohio including Marysville, Delaware, Lancaster and Newark.

“We look forward to helping people in the Columbus metro area with Offerpad’s easy and convenient home selling and buying solutions, including our EXPRESS+instant+cash+offers and FLEX+listing+services,” said Brian Bair, Offerpad’s CEO and Chairman. “Offerpad is known for its personalized customer service, and with the many customizable options available through our exclusive Real Estate Solutions Center, residents can now enjoy a stress-free experience from start to finish. Our team of real estate experts here in Ohio is available to help them every step of the way with invaluable local insights to meet their unique and diverse needs.”

For a complete list of Offerpad’s current markets nationwide, visit offerpad.com%2Flocations.

About Offerpad

Offerpad’s mission is to provide the best way to buy and sell a home. Period. We use technology-enabled solutions to remake the home selling and buying experience by offering customers the convenience, control and certainty to solve their housing needs. We combine our fundamental real estate expertise with our data-driven digital “Solutions Center” platform to give users a holistic, customer-centric experience, enabling them to efficiently sell and buy their homes online with streamlined access to other services including mortgage, listing, and buyer representation services. Visit Offerpad.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Offerpad’s future financial or operating performance. For example, statements regarding Offerpad’s market expansion plans, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “pro forma,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “project,” “strive,” “budget,” “forecast,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Offerpad and its management, are inherently uncertain. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Offerpad does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

#OPAD_Expansion

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005511/en/