Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Wabtec Secures €60m Order for Platform Gates to Support the Marseille NEOMMA Metro Automation Project

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is to supply platform gates to Marseille’s metro automation project. The deal, valued at €60m, is part of plans by France’s second city to upgrade and automate its local transport network.

Wabtec’s Faiveley Transport, along with Eiffage Genie Civil Méditerranée and Eiffage Energie Systems Mediterranee, will supply Metropole Aix Marseille Provence with all the platform gates for lines 1 and 2 of Marseille NEOMMA, that are being automated. This includes 29 stations and 62 platforms, each of which will be equipped with 12 sets of 1.7 m-high platform gates, emergency egress doors and fixed screens. The project provides a complete solution comprised of reinforcement of the platform edge to design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the platform gates.

“Wabtec’s innovative platform doors and gates are becoming a natural choice for metro operators,” said Lilian Leroux, Wabtec Transit President. “This order builds upon our leadership in platform gates and the value we provide to our customers. Wabtec’s dedication to sustainability, cybersecurity and passenger experience, enables us to offer a solution that is truly fit for the future.”

Innovation and market differentiators proved decisive in Metropole Aix Marseille Provence’s choice of Wabtec as a partner. The gates are designed to integrate the latest cybersecurity standards and customized to meet the architect’s brief on volume, shape and materials. In total, they will feature more than 200 digital information displays to provide a seamless passenger experience.

The gates are also designed to be environmentally sustainable. Gates reduce energy consumption while in standby mode (7 times less energy used during active mode) and up to 97 percent of the materials used in their façades are recyclable. This solution supports people with reduced mobility, thanks to a patented adjustable ramp system. This reduces the vertical gap between the station platform and the train to a maximum of 4cm to facilitate boarding.

“Marseille NEOMMA is a good example of our ability to offer integrated, end-to-end solutions to our customers”, said Leroux “The platform gates form part of a complete passenger transfer system, which we also are supplying Alstom with the onboard doors for new metro cars.”

Wabtec’s unique approach to installing the platform gates was a key advantage in securing the order. The company’s experience in retrofitting the gates during the night will enable metro will remain open throughout the project. The solution is designed to be installed in under three hours overnight using a purpose-built work train. In addition, Wabtec will provide operator employees with training on door maintenance, enabling smooth running for the lifetime of the equipment.

Work on site will begin in 2023 and the project will be completed by the end of 2026.

About Wabtec

Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is focused on creating transportation solutions that move and improve the world. The company is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions and value-added services for the freight and transit rail industries, as well as the mining, marine and industrial markets. Wabtec has been a leader in the rail industry for over 150 years and has a vision to achieve a zero-emission rail system in the U.S. and worldwide. The company has approximately 27,000 employees located at facilities in 50 countries throughout the world. Visit Wabtec’s new website at: %3Cb%3Ewww.wabteccorp.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005945/en/

