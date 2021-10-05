Logo
Smiths Detection opens new global technology development centre in Bangalore to advance latest digital technologies

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and security screening technologies, has today opened a new global technology development centre in Bangalore, India.

The site will act as a global hub for the development and delivery of new digital technologies that will be used by Smiths Detection’s customers across the aviation, defence, urban security, and ports and borders industries.

Furthermore, the site will also be used as a hybrid office for the over 100 strong digital team, who work with colleagues across the globe, including at key sites in Singapore, France, Germany, the UK, and the USA.

“We’re thrilled to be officially opening this site in Bangalore, which will be a pivotal delivery centre for the next generation of digital security technologies” said Vice President Technology and Programme Management, Matt Clark. “The opening of this site demonstrates our commitment to growing our business across multiple sectors and geographies, allowing us to further advance our global mission of making the world a safer place.”

Today’s opening was held virtually so that members of Smiths Detection’s international team, who were unable to attend due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, could join.

In addition to the new office in Bangalore, Smiths Detection’s India headquarters as well as its global training site are both situated in Gurugram.

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, part of Smiths Group, is a global leader in threat detection and screening technologies for aviation, ports and borders, defence and urban security markets. Our experience and history across more than 40 years at the frontline enables us to deliver the solutions needed to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals, and narcotics.

Our goal is simple – to provide security, peace of mind and freedom of movement upon which the world depends.

For more information visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.smithsdetection.com%2F

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211004005770r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211004005770/en/

