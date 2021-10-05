Logo
Aduro Clean Technologies to Present at Upcoming Bitumen Industry Summit

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

CEO Ofer Vicus Invited to Address International Audience

SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50) (the "Company" or "Aduro Clean Technologies"), a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, will present its novel approach to bitumen and heavy oil upgrading at the Bitumen Industry Summit in London, UK on October 6th at 12:20 PM BT, 7:20 AM EST.

CEO Ofer Vicus will deliver "Insights into Facilities Which Upgrade Bitumen", a presentation featuring the Company's Hydrochemolytic™ Bitumen Upgrading (HBU) technology. Ofer will discuss how the HBU technology can upgrade heavy crude and asphaltenes to lighter crude-with improved environmental, financial, and technical results as compared to traditional technologies. Through this and other efforts, the Company looks forward to connecting with global industry leaders to support its commercialization efforts, and to grow its customer base across North America and internationally.

The Bitumen Industry Summit will assemble key bitumen industry stakeholders to discuss the industry's most significant challenges and opportunities. Participants will have the opportunity to learn from and connect with their peers through a range of networking and interactive sessions. Topics covered will include supply and demand market analysis, improving bitumen quality, technological innovations, insights into bitumen upgrading facilities, and more.

For more information, please visit the conference website.

About Aduro Clean Technologies
Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic™ technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost - a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources. With funding and support from Bioindustrial Innovation Canada, the Company has developed a pre-pilot reactor system to upgrade heavy petroleum into lighter oil. Additional information on Aduro Clean Technologies is available on the Company's website.

For further information, please contact:
Ofer Vicus, CEO
[email protected]

Craig MacPhail, Investor Relations
[email protected]
604-362-7011

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE: Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666754/Aduro-Clean-Technologies-to-Present-at-Upcoming-Bitumen-Industry-Summit

img.ashx?id=666754

