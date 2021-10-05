Hologic Launches Novodiag® System for On-Demand Molecular Testing in Europe

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) today announced its broad European launch of the Novodiag® system, a fully automated molecular diagnostic solution for on-demand testing of infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance. The launch follows Hologic’s acquisition of Mobidiag Oy in June 2021 and will bring the benefits of the Novodiag system to a broader range of customers in Europe.

The Novodiag system combines real-time PCR and microarray capabilities. This enables multiple pathogens to be identified in a single sample, providing a simple and fast way to pinpoint patients most at risk with targeted and syndromic on-demand testing. Its CE-IVD test menu includes highly multiplexed on-demand assays detecting gastrointestinal infections and antibiotic resistance, as well as a targeted assay for the detection of SARS-CoV-2. A strong pipeline is also in development.

“Our acquisition of Mobidiag was aimed at strengthening our international diagnostics business. With the Hologic launch of the Novodiag system, we are delivering against this goal,” said Jan Verstreken, Group President, International at Hologic. “The addition of the Novodiag system to our diagnostic molecular scalable solutions portfolio will offer more customers in Europe a wider choice of solutions that meet their needs, from single patient rapid testing to population-level screening.”

Hologic’s current diagnostic offering is anchored by the Panther® System, a best-in-class, fully automated, sample-to-result platform designed to be used across laboratories of varying throughputs. The Novodiag system is a high multiplex technology that is precision-engineered for simplicity, accuracy and affordability across a broad and growing menu of high- and low-plex assays. It complements the Panther System, along with Panther Scalable Solutions, and expands Hologic’s offering, allowing the Company to meet customers’ growing diagnostic testing needs from small to the largest laboratories.

Tuomas Tenkanen, CEO, Mobidiag, a Hologic company said, “Mobidiag is already realizing the benefits of being part of the Hologic family, and today’s launch will allow Novodiag to reach a far broader customer market faster, delivering the benefits of an on-demand system that offers ease of use, high multiplex capability and a rapid turnaround time.”

