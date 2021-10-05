Hologic Launches Novodiag® System for On-Demand Molecular Testing in Europe

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hologic Launches Novodiag® System for On-Demand Molecular Testing in Europe

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) today announced its broad European launch of the Novodiag® system, a fully automated molecular diagnostic solution for on-demand testing of infectious diseases and antimicrobial resistance. The launch follows Hologic’s acquisition of Mobidiag Oy in June 2021 and will bring the benefits of the Novodiag system to a broader range of customers in Europe.

The Novodiag system combines real-time PCR and microarray capabilities. This enables multiple pathogens to be identified in a single sample, providing a simple and fast way to pinpoint patients most at risk with targeted and syndromic on-demand testing. Its CE-IVD test menu includes highly multiplexed on-demand assays detecting gastrointestinal infections and antibiotic resistance, as well as a targeted assay for the detection of SARS-CoV-2. A strong pipeline is also in development.

“Our acquisition of Mobidiag was aimed at strengthening our international diagnostics business. With the Hologic launch of the Novodiag system, we are delivering against this goal,” said Jan Verstreken, Group President, International at Hologic. “The addition of the Novodiag system to our diagnostic molecular scalable solutions portfolio will offer more customers in Europe a wider choice of solutions that meet their needs, from single patient rapid testing to population-level screening.”

Hologic’s current diagnostic offering is anchored by the Panther® System, a best-in-class, fully automated, sample-to-result platform designed to be used across laboratories of varying throughputs. The Novodiag system is a high multiplex technology that is precision-engineered for simplicity, accuracy and affordability across a broad and growing menu of high- and low-plex assays. It complements the Panther System, along with Panther Scalable Solutions, and expands Hologic’s offering, allowing the Company to meet customers’ growing diagnostic testing needs from small to the largest laboratories.

Tuomas Tenkanen, CEO, Mobidiag, a Hologic company said, “Mobidiag is already realizing the benefits of being part of the Hologic family, and today’s launch will allow Novodiag to reach a far broader customer market faster, delivering the benefits of an on-demand system that offers ease of use, high multiplex capability and a rapid turnaround time.”

For more information visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hologic.com%2Fhologic-products%2Fnovodiag-system.

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

Hologic, Mobidiag, Novodiag, Panther and associated logos are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Hologic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about launching the Novodiag system and related assays. There can be no assurance that these products will achieve the benefits described herein, that they will be commercially successful or achieve any expected level of sales, or that these efforts will be successful, benefit the Company and its stockholders, or improve over time. Hologic expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any changes in expectations or events, conditions or circumstances on which any such data or statements are based.

SOURCE: Hologic, Inc.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211005005411r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005411/en/

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment