Innospec Publishes 2020 Responsible Business Report

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Innospec Publishes 2020 Responsible Business Report

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innospec ( IOSP) today announced the publication of its 2020 Responsible Business Report. The report provides an overview of the company’s progress and on-going commitment to corporate responsibility and sustainability.

Key highlights from 2020 include:

  • Continued focus on the reduction of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, energy and water usage. All manufacturing facilities now sourcing 100% renewable electricity helping to reduce our absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions by 46%.
  • EcoVadis Gold Medal awarded for the second time for Innospec’s sustainability performance across environment, labor and fair business practices, putting Innospec in the top 5% of all companies rated in the chemical sector globally.
  • Achieved leadership score for CDP Climate: governance, emissions reduction initiatives, business strategy and financial planning assessment categories.
  • 5-year celebration of our Innospec Cares global charitable giving and employee volunteering program during which time we have supported over 350 community groups.
  • US$704,000 total social value delivered in 2020 helping to support 155 worldwide charities and good causes local to our operations.
  • Over 2,150 employees and contractors taking part in the Innospec online compliance training and certification program;
  • The provision of safe sustainable products designed to meet the needs of society, while minimizing their environmental impact in manufacture and use;
  • Investment in increased production capacity in North Carolina, US for our industry-leading surfactants and in Texas, US for our energy-saving Drag Reducing Agent technology together with a new global technology center in Salisbury, US.
  • Independent assurance of the report and our sustainability program to the globally recognized AA1000 Assurance standard 2008:2018 Addendum.

Patrick S. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to present our twenty-second Responsible Business Report which highlights our 2020 performance and our approach to running a responsible business. There can be no doubt that 2020 was a unique and challenging year. Despite this, we have continued to innovate and develop the new technologies that help our customers create better products with improved social and environmental outcomes. The commitment and contribution of our employees during these difficult times has enabled us to continue to make progress towards our goal of building a sustainable business.”

To learn more about Innospec’s approach to corporate responsibility and sustainability, please read the 2020 Innospec Responsible Business Report by visiting https://innospecsustainability.com/.

Contacts:

Corbin Barnes
Innospec Inc.
+44-151-355-3611
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMzNjQyNSM0NDM1MzUzIzIwMjYxOTc=
Innospec-Inc-.png
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment