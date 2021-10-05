Logo
Epson Introduces New Compact Thermal Receipt Printer Optimized for Self-Checkout and Self-Ordering Kiosks

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Epson EU-m30 Kiosk-Friendly Receipt Printer Comes with Easy Mounting Kit for Effortless Kiosk Integration and Serviceability

PR Newswire

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As self-ordering and self-checkout continues to increase in touch-less solutions, retailers require durable, easy-to-use printers to ensure customer satisfaction. Within the grocery, drug and mass market merchant segment alone, the percentage of companies rolling out self-checkout in the next two years is expected to be 178 percent higher than have currently installed.1 To meet this growing demand, Epson today introduced the EU-m30 Kiosk Thermal Receipt Printer – a sleek, compact kiosk thermal receipt printer engineered with Epson's renowned reliability and performance. Featuring an included easy mounting kit, the new printer is ideal for busy retail and hospitality environments, no matter the size.

kiosk_thermal_receipt_printer.jpg

"The world has changed in the last 18 months, and self-service is a growing trend that isn't going anywhere. As businesses adjust operations in order to best serve customers, we provide the optimal POS solutions to maximize profitability," said Mauricio Chacon, group product manager, Business Systems, Epson America, Inc. "The new EU-m30 offers kiosk-friendly features for both new and existing kiosk designs, and delivers durability, ease-of-use, remote management, and easy troubleshooting that retail and hospitality environments require."

The new EU-m30 offers remote monitoring support to provide printer remote management and minimize downtime in kiosk deployments. The receipt printer also features a new bezel option for efficient kiosk integration to help improve paper path alignment, aiding in preventing jams in a kiosk environment. Illuminated attention and error status LED alerts allow for fast troubleshooting and error resolutions in the field, and the EU-m30 is secure with features like restricted front cover access and button cover options to prevent unauthorized printer access. Additional features include:

  • Compact design – Small profile footprint, makes it easy to integrate into kiosks solutions
  • High printer reliability – 150km printhead life and auto cutter life of 1.5 million cuts2
  • Fast receipt printing – Print speed up to 250mm/sec
  • Paper-saving functions – Reduce paper usage by up to 30 percent3

Availability
The EU-M30 kiosk thermal receipt printer will be available from Epson authorized channel partners in Q4 2021. Backed by world-class service and support, the EU-m30 includes a 2-year limited warranty, with extended service plans available. For additional information, visit http://www.epson.com/pos.

About Epson
Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1 Source: 2021 IHL/RIS News Store Matters Study
2 Rated printhead and cutter lives are only estimates based on normal use of the printer operated at room temperature and normal humidity. Epson's statements about reliability levels are not warranties of the media or Epson's printers, and the only warranties for printers are the limited warranty statements for each printer. See www.epson.com/testedmedia for more information on Tested Media.
3 Paper savings depend on the text and graphics printed on the receipt.

EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2021 Epson America, Inc.

Epson_America_Inc_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA28689&sd=2021-10-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/epson-introduces-new-compact-thermal-receipt-printer-optimized-for-self-checkout-and-self-ordering-kiosks-301392496.html

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA28689&Transmission_Id=202110050315PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA28689&DateId=20211005
