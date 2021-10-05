Navigator Gas and Northern Marine prepare seafarers for future fuels

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Navigator Gas and Northern Marine prepare seafarers for future fuels

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2021

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigator Holdings Ltd. ("Navigator") (NYSE: NVGS), a leading provider of seaborne transportation and distribution of liquified gases, is delighted to announce a seafarer training collaboration with Northern Marine Group ("Northern Marine") which will prepare RO-PAX ferry officers to operate gas-fuelled vessels of the future.

To obtain their certification to operate LNG-fuelled ferry vessels, the Northern Marine officers are experiencing working life onboard Navigator Gas's 37,500 cbm ethylene capable gas carrier Navigator Aurora.

The Ethylene/LPG Carrier vessel provides an environment where the officers can gain their 30-day sea time working with a low-flashpoint fuel by shadowing officers onboard.

As one of the officers currently onboard the Navigator Aurora, Chief Engineer Dawid Jaroszewski is benefiting from the training collaboration by learning from the vessel's engineers.

He said: "I have only been onboard for a few days but already I am learning a lot about the operation of dual fuel powered devices, as well as the bunkering and operations process.

"I have taken time to familiarize myself with the ship and gas-powered equipment, main engine power system and auxiliary units, as well as procedures from HFO/MDO to Gas and vice versa.

"I have also had the opportunity to participate in the inspection of type-C tanks on board the gas tank and the pump feeding from the tank to the system.

"I am grateful to the engineers who are devoting time to explain all the aspects that are of interest to me. Every day I am gaining new experiences."

Sean McCormack, Ship Management Director, Northern Marine, said: "We are very grateful to Navigator Gas for kindly providing berths to assist our Officers in their IGF Code Training.

"The utilization of low flashpoint fuels on RoRo and Ro-Pax ferries is still in its infancy, and therefore the opportunity for our Officers to experience time on board the Navigator Aurora demonstrates the benefit of working with innovative clients such as Navigator Gas, who operate at the vanguard of tanker industry engineering.

"At Northern Marine we endeavour to offer our global seafaring workforce the chance to fulfil their career ambitions and obtain experience across a variety of vessel types should they demonstrate the ability and attitude to do so."

Oeyvind Lindeman, Chief Commercial Officer, at Navigator Gas commented: "Helping our long-time partner Northern Marine to strengthen their competencies in low-emission gas fuelled vessel operations aligns perfectly with Navigator's goal to reduce carbon footprint in the maritime industry. Northern Marine was instrumental in assisting us with the world's first engine conversion enabling the vessel to reduce emission substantially by switching from oil to ethane as fuel. Collaboration across our stakeholders creates a platform for innovation and development in the GHG arena and we are looking forward to collaborating with Northern Marine additional projects."

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world's largest fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas ("LPG") and ammonia and owns a 50% share, through a joint venture, in an ethylene export marine terminal at Morgan's Point, Texas on the Houston Ship Channel, USA. On August 4, 2021, Navigator announced that it merged the fleet and business activities of Ultragas ApS with its own, adding an additional 18 vessels to the fleet. The transaction unites two leading gas shipping companies. Navigator's combined fleet now consists of 56 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers, 22 of which are ethylene and ethane capable. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing an efficient and reliable 'floating pipeline' between the parties, connecting the world today, creating a sustainable tomorrow.

Navigator Gas


Attention:

Investor Relations [email protected]

London:

10 Bressenden Place, London, SW1E 5DH.

Tel:

+44 (0)20 7340 4850

Investor Relations / Media Advisors
Nicolas Bornozis / Daniela Guerrero
Capital Link - New York
Tel: +1-212-661-7566
Email: [email protected]

About Northern Marine

Northern Marine Group is a ship management and marine services provider, and wholly owned subsidiary of Stena AB. The Group provide the full spectrum of Ship and Offshore Management and wide-ranging service solutions in Training, Travel Management, Marine Supply, Ship Agency, Marine Engineering and Offshore Catering. Technical ship management of tankers and gas carrier vessels is provided by subsidiary Northern Marine Management.

www.nmg-stena.com

favicon.png?sn=LN28638&sd=2021-10-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/navigator-gas-and-northern-marine-prepare-seafarers-for-future-fuels-301392269.html

SOURCE Navigator Gas

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN28638&Transmission_Id=202110050400PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN28638&DateId=20211005
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment