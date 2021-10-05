Discover the Power of LoRaWAN® at LoRaWAN World Expo 2022

The LoRa+Alliance®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN® standard for the internet of things (IoT) low-power wide-area networks (LPWANs), today announced that the LoRaWAN+World+Expo will take place in-person at the Palais des Congrès in Paris, March 29-30, 2022. With the theme “Discover the Power of LoRaWAN,” the expo is the industry’s most authoritative event about LoRaWAN technology, how it will drive your IoT business success, and how it enhances quality of life for the planet and its citizens.

“Over the past 18 months, LoRaWAN has been the only LPWAN massively scaling, driving the IoT during this period of rapid global technology transformation,” said Donna Moore, CEO and chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. “LoRaWAN has accelerated IoT, thereby ushering in an era of opportunity to increase global sustainability, safety and efficiencies for people, the planet and profits. LoRaWAN World Expo is the single best opportunity to discover the power of LoRaWAN directly from our ecosystem of visionaries and experts­­––the very same individuals who are developing the standard and driving its global growth. Any company doing business in the IoT or considering it should not miss this singular opportunity to network with and learn from the definitive LoRaWAN experts.”

According to VDC Research, worldwide LPWAN communication services revenue for IoT will reach $8.4 billion in 2025, with LoRaWAN technology accounting for 34% of the total. The LoRaWAN World Expo will share the key factors to leverage LoRaWAN’s explosive growth for your IoT success, with a diverse program covering all aspects of LoRaWAN technology and business:

Breaking IoT market updates from VDC Research

LoRaWAN as a replacement solution for 2G/3G sunset

Pervasive LoRaWAN coverage leveraging satellite deployments

The blueprint for achieving massive scaling with LoRaWAN

How LoRaWAN certification accelerates time to ROI

LoRaWAN best practices for your IoT business

Hands-on workshops to strengthen technical understanding

The latest products and solutions using LoRaWAN

IoT leaders from around the world will come together face-to-face in Paris to share their behind-the-scenes experience, success stories, use cases and service offerings, providing you with information to turbocharge your IoT business and drive global transformation. You will have the opportunity to meet in person with industry heavyweights including Actility; Amazon Web Services (AWS); Charter Communications; Kerlink; MachineQ, a Comcast Company; Microsoft; Netze BW; Sagemcom; Semtech; Senet; Tencent; STMicroelectronics; TEKTELIC, and more.

With more than 2,000 attendees, 80 speakers and 75 exhibitors, the program features industry-recognized technologists and futurists as well as key global IoT leaders shaping tomorrow. Select speakers announced to date include:

Alper Yegin, Actility

Michael MacKenzie, AWS

Bilel Jamoussi, ITU Telecommunication Standardization Bureau

Alicia Asín, Libelium

Donna Moore, LoRa Alliance

Derek Wallace, LoRa Alliance

Tony Shakib, Microsoft

Tony Tilbrook, National Narrowband Network Communications

Alistair Fulton, Semtech

Steve Hoffenberg, VDC Research

Announced premier sponsors include:

Platinum Level: Semtech

Silver Level: Actility, Birdz, Kerlink

Bronze Level: Browan Communications, TEKTELIC

Taking place in the heart of Paris, home to the world’s best food and wine, you will remember this event for the rest of your life. Don’t miss out on your chance to experience the LoRaWAN World Expo:

Last chance! Call+for+presenters closes October 15, 2021

Call+for+presenters closes October 15, 2021 Sponsorship and exhibition opportunities are still available; contact [email protected] for details

for details Book+your+exhibition+space

Register+now – early-bird rates expire December 10, 2021

Media and analysts are invited to attend LoRaWAN World Expo at no cost. Contact [email protected] for registration details.

About LoRa Alliance

The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, which is the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both fixed and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. The LoRaWAN standard has been deployed by more than 155 major mobile network operators globally, and connectivity is available in more than 170 countries, with continual expansion. More information: lora-alliance.org

LoRa Alliance® and LoRaWAN® are registered trademarks.

