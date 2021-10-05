PAR Technology Expands Executive Team with New CPTO

PAR Technology Corporation (“PAR”), a global restaurant technology company and provider of a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants, today announced that Raju Malhotra has been named Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO)of PAR Technology Corporation. Mr. Malhotra was formerly the CPTO at Punchh Inc., which was acquired by PAR in April 2021.

“We’re honored to appoint Raju as CPTO of PAR. Raju’s background is beyond impressive and in our short while working together, he’s exceeded all expectations,” said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology. “We could not be happier to welcome Raju aboard as we continue to revolutionize how restaurant technology meets the needs of our customers. Raju will lead the connection and development of the PAR platform, as we remain a strong ally to the restaurant industry by bringing together disparate solutions, products and integrations.”

Malhotra brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in software product development at Salesforce, Microsoft and many high-growth startups including Punchh. Prior to Punchh, Malhotra was Senior Vice President and GM for Marketing Cloud at Salesforce and Chief Product & Technology Officer at Khoros. He joined Khoros from Conversant, acquired by Publicis Groupe, where he led the development of an industry-leading personalization platform for digital marketers. He has an undergraduate degree in Computer Engineering from National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra (India) and an MBA from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

“I am excited to join PAR Technology at this time of unprecedented growth in the hospitality industry. The pandemic has forever raised guest expectations. I look forward to helping the leading brands serve their guests using PAR products & its unified commerce cloud to streamline their operations and deliver unparalleled experiences,” said Malhotra.

This is a newly created role for PAR Technology to scale its unified commerce cloud. In this capacity, Mr. Malhotra will report directly to Savneet Singh, President & CEO of PAR Technology Corporation and will be based out of the Silicon Valley office.

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of Punchh Inc., a leading SaaS based customer loyalty and engagement solutions provider, PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

