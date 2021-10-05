Axcella Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation

Axcella (Nasdaq: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions, today announced that management will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual NASH Investor Conference.

A live audio webcast of this discussion will be available on the “Investors & News” section of the company’s website, www.axcellahealth.com, at 4:30 p.m. ET on October 12, 2021. A replay will also be available on Axcella’s website for 90 days following the presentation.

Internet Posting of Information

Axcella uses its website, www.axcellahealth.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included on the company’s website in the “Investors & News” section. Accordingly, investors should monitor this portion of the company’s website, in addition to its press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

About Axcella

Axcella is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions. The company’s product candidates are comprised of EMMs and their derivatives that are engineered in distinct combinations and ratios to simultaneously impact multiple biological pathways. Axcella’s pipeline includes lead therapeutic candidates in Phase 2/2b development for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE) recurrence and the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). For more information, please visit www.axcellahealth.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005084/en/