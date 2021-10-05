Logo
BRIGHTCOVE ANNOUNCES BRIGHTCOVE MARKETING STUDIO FOR MARKETERS TO DRIVE GREATER AWARENESS AND REVENUE

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Brightcove%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) today unveiled Brightcove+Marketing+Studio%26trade%3B, a new solution that gives marketers access to easily find, use, and repurpose video assets, which are costly to create and underutilized across marketing teams.

Marketing professionals have typically been forced to search multiple systems to find ideal videos for their initiatives, often lacking insight into which videos perform best or what useful assets actually exist. Technology complexity has been a major obstacle. And, although 3 out of 4 marketers say video is “important” or “central” to their content strategies, more than half say “unclear processes” or “technical constraints” prevent them from using video more.1 The cost of creating video assets is often high but with the changing needs of consumers and the remote workforce, video is critical to be able to connect with audiences on a much larger scale and be able to measure the return on investment.

Brightcove Marketing Studio provides role-based access to video assets through a team's preferred social platforms, marketing automation, digital asset management, and content management tools.

Brightcove Marketing Studio features:

  • Intuitive and centralized video management: Puts everything marketers need at their fingertips, including full-length videos, social clips, and thumbnails.
  • Integration into existing workflows: Pulls video into the tools marketers use for easy discovery and implementation in email, social, partner, web, and event campaigns.
  • Smart search: Surfaces relevant videos for every initiative with smart tagging and recommendations based on topic, format, audience, and buyer stage.
  • Viewer intelligence: Provides insights into video performance and viewer engagement, displayed in intuitive dashboards or existing third-party analytics systems.

“Viewers retain 95%25+of+a+message when they watch it in a video compared to 10% when they read it in text and marketers who use video grow revenue 49%25+faster+than+non-video+marketers,” said Brightcove CMO Jennifer Griffin Smith. “In today's remote (and tomorrow's hybrid) world it is a given that video enables us to boost brands, engage employees and build pipelines more efficiently.”

Video is an increasingly popular form of media consumption (a Forrester Report2 estimates it will make up 82% of all internet protocol traffic by 2022), therefore marketers must find ways to reach audiences across multiple platforms and devices. The Brightcove Marketing Studio allows marketers to utilize video content across their teams in systems they use daily to optimize content creation costs and drive greater results.

About Brightcove Inc.

Brightcove creates the world’s most reliable, scalable, and secure video technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 70 countries, Brightcove’s intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow Brightcove on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Visit www.brightcove.com. Brightcove. Video that means business™.

1 Proprietary SBI survey commissioned by Brightcove of digital leaders and CMOs at 300 North American technology, retail, and manufacturing companies.
2 ​The Forrester Tech Tide™: Video Technologies For Customer And Employee Experience, Q4 2020

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211005005666r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005666/en/

