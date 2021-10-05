Logo
Humacyte Leadership to Present at Seven Scientific and Industry Events in October

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humacyte, Inc. ( HUMA), a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable bioengineered human tissue at commercial scale, today announced that senior leadership will present at seven scientific and industry events in October 2021.

“We’ve made remarkable progress with our human acellular vessel (HAV) and continue to advance the HAV through multiple late-stage clinical and preclinical trials,” said Laura Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Humacyte. “We’re pleased to have an opportunity to connect with leaders and innovators in the industry at upcoming conferences, and look forward to sharing data and findings that highlight the potential of HAV to be a valuable tool for many diseases and conditions.”

The details of the events are as follows:

Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
Session: Company presentation
Title: The Commercial-Scale LUNA200 System Enables Production of Universally Implantable Regenerative Human Tissue
The presentation will highlight Humacyte’s corporate and clinical achievements to date, as well as the three-month data from its Phase 2 comparability trial that evaluated product from the commercial-scale LUNA200 system which currently supplies HAVs for pivotal and ongoing clinical trial programs.
Location: Carlsbad, CA
Date / time: Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, 9:30-9:45 a.m. PDT
Presenter: Dale Sander, Chief Corporate Development Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Humacyte

UC San Diego Inaugural Sanford Stem Cell Symposium
Session: Bioengineering Stem Cells
Title: Bioengineering Stem Cells in the Lung
The presentation will discuss key design criteria for whole lung regeneration, and recent efforts at reconstituting the lung alveolus, which is the main location for the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide in the lungs.
Location: Virtual webcast
Date / time: Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, 2:20-2:40 p.m. PDT, followed by a live panel discussion
Presenter: Laura Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, Humacyte

6th Bioengineering & Translational Medicine Conference
Session: 4
Title: Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine
The keynote presentation will cover Humacyte’s progress in clinical vascular regeneration, as well as preclinical updates in utilizing the HAV to deliver pancreatic islets, as well as preclinical updates in whole lung regeneration.
Location: Virtual webcast
Date / time: Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, 12:35-1:15 p.m. EDT
Presenter: Laura Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, Humacyte

Paris Vascular Insights
Session: Dialysis Modalities: What, When, Why and in Whom
Title: Bioengineered Acellular Vessels for Use in Vascular Access and Arterial Repair
The presentation will summarize Humacyte’s clinical programs in vascular access and arterial recontstruction, repair and replacement, highlighting the HAV’s utility across multiple vascular applications.
Location: Virtual webcast
Date / time: Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, 12 p.m. CEST
Presenter: Jeffrey Lawson, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Surgical Officer, Humacyte

18th World Congress of the International Pancreas and Islet Transplantation Association (IPITA)
Session: Bio-Engineering
Title: Novel Approach in Pancreatic Islet Transplantation: Acellular Vessel
The presentation will highlight data on laboratory and preclinical models demonstrating the potential to engineer a biovascular pancreas to deliver islet cells to produce insulin in Type 1 diabetic patients.
Location: Virtual webcast
Date / time: Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, 11:30-12:45 p.m. GMT
Presenter: Jeffrey Lawson, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Surgical Officer, Humacyte

South American Society of Vascular Surgery
Session: Vascular Surgery and VASA Symposium
Titles:

  • Bioengineered Vessel Creation - History and Innovation
    The presentation will share the scientific journey surrounding the creation of a bioengineered blood vessel suitable for use in dialysis access and other vasculary applications such as arterial repair and replacement.
  • The Use of the HAV in Peripheral Vascular Disease and Dialysis Patients
    The presentation will highlight the clinical use of the HAV across multiple clinical trial programs in vascular access and peripheral arterial disease.

Location: Mexico City, Mexico
Date / time: Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021
Presenter: Jeffrey Lawson, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Surgical Officer, Humacyte

Vascular Biology 2021
Session: Vascular Therapeutics
Title: Engineering Arterial and Pulmonary Vasculature
The presentation will focus on systemic vascular engineering that is done by Humacyte for the manufacturing of HAVs, as well as preclinical efforts at regenerating the microvessels of tissue engineered whole lung constructs.
Location: Virtual webcast
Date / time: Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, 12-12:20 p.m. EDT
Presenter: Laura Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, Humacyte

About HAV
Human Acellular Vessels (HAV) are engineered off-the-shelf replacement vessels initially being developed for vascular repair, reconstruction and replacement. HAV is intended to overcome long-standing limitations in vessel tissue repair and replacement – it can be manufactured at commercial scale, it eliminates the need for harvesting a vessel from a patient, and clinical evidence suggests that it is non-immunogenic, infection-resistant, and can become durable living tissue. HAV is currently being evaluated in two Phase 3 trials in AV access and a Phase 2/3 trial for vascular trauma, and has been used in more than 460 patient implantations. It is the first product to receive Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and has also received FDA Fast Track designation.

About Humacyte
Humacyte, Inc., ( HUMA) is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues and organs designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The Company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries and chronic conditions. Humacyte’s initial opportunity, a portfolio of human acellular vessels (HAVs), is currently in late-stage clinical trials targeting multiple vascular applications, including vascular trauma repair, arteriovenous access for hemodialysis, and peripheral arterial disease. Pre-clinical development is also underway in coronary artery bypass grafts, pediatric heart surgery, treatment of type 1 diabetes, and multiple novel cell and tissue applications. Humacyte’s HAVs were the first product to receive the FDA’s Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) expedited review designation and received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense. For more information, visit www.Humacyte.com.

Humacyte Investor Contact:
[email protected]

Humacyte Media Contact:
[email protected]

