FTI Consulting Receives M&A Advisor, Turnaround Management Association and North American Power List Recognitions

WASHINGTON, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced that it has received several industry recognitions for its restructuring, transactions and renewables expertise.



The firm was honored in several categories by The M&A Advisor and the Turnaround Management Association (“TMA”), demonstrating its cross-segment strength in turnarounds and transactions, and was also recognized in A Word About Wind’s 2021 list of leading professionals in the North American power industry.

The M&A Advisor named FTI Consulting as Communications Firm of the Year and honored the firm for its work on five restructurings and transactions. In addition, Corporate Finance & Restructuring Senior Managing Directors Heath Gray, Peter Heinz and Tom Powell and Strategic Communications Senior Managing Director Rachel Chesley were recipients of the 12th Annual M&A Advisor Emerging Leaders Awards, which honors professionals who have reached a significant level of success in mergers and acquisitions, turnaround and financing while under the age of 40.

The following FTI Consulting professionals were recognized at the TMA 2021 Turnaround/Transaction of the Year Awards:

Senior Managing Director Jan Naifeh, Mid-Size Company Turnaround/Transaction — AAC Holdings, Inc.

Senior Managing Directors Deryck Helkaa and Tom Powell, Large Company Turnaround/Transaction — Stuart Olson Inc.

The A Word About Wind North American Power List highlights key trends in North America’s power industry. The publication named Chris LeWand, Power, Renewables & Utilities Practice Leader at FTI Consulting, as one of the 100 most influential people in the North American wind sector.

