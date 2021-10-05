Logo
Harpoon Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on its TriTAC-XR Platform at the 36th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. ( HARP), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers, today announced that an abstract with preclinical data of its TriTAC-XR T cell engager platform has been accepted for poster presentation at the 36th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC). The meeting will be held virtually and in person in Washington, D.C. from November 10-14, 2021.

Abstract details:

Title: TriTAC-XR is an extended-release T cell engager platform designed to minimize cytokine release syndrome by reducing Cmax in systemic circulation
Abstract #: 867
Author: Kathryn S. Kwant, Ph.D., et al.
Session Category: Novel Single-Agent Immunotherapies
Poster Presentation Date and Time: November 12, 7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. ET

The full abstract will be released on November 9, 2021 at 8 a.m. ET and the poster will be available on Harpoon’s website following the presentation.

For more details about the SITC Virtual Annual Meeting please visit: https://www.sitcancer.org/2021/home.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. T cell engagers are engineered proteins that direct a patient’s own T cells to kill target cells that express specific proteins, or antigens, carried by the target cells. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct (TriTAC®) platform, Harpoon is developing a pipeline of novel TriTACs initially focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. HPN424 targets PSMA and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. HPN536 targets mesothelin and is in a Phase 1/2a trial for cancers expressing mesothelin, initially focused on ovarian and pancreatic cancers. HPN217 targets BCMA and is in a Phase 1/2 trial for relapsed, refractory multiple myeloma. HPN328 targets DLL3 and is in a Phase 1/2 trial for small cell lung cancer and other DLL3-associated tumors. Harpoon has also developed a proprietary ProTriTAC™ platform, which applies a prodrug concept to its TriTAC platform to create a therapeutic T cell engager that remains inactive until it reaches the tumor. For additional information about Harpoon Therapeutics, please visit www.harpoontx.com.

Contacts:

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.
Georgia Erbez
Chief Financial Officer
650-443-7400
[email protected]

Westwicke ICR
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
858-356-5932
[email protected]

