Crown Electrokinetics to Present at Upcoming Conferences in October 2021

CORVALLIS, Ore., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) ("Crown" or the "Company"), a smart glass technology company, today announced that Doug Croxall, Chairman & CEO of Crown, will participate in three upcoming conferences:

Benzinga Rising Stars: Catalytic Small Cap Growth Conference to be held virtually on Thursday, October 7, 2021 . Mr. Croxall will present at 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT . To view, please join here: https://youtu.be/SV3oDAJHhG8.

. Mr. Croxall will present at / . To view, please join here: https://youtu.be/SV3oDAJHhG8. LD Micro Main Event (XIV) to be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 . Mr. Croxall will present at 2:30 p.m. PT . Register to view the virtual presentation here.

on . Mr. Croxall will present at . Register to view the virtual presentation here. Dawson James Securities 6th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference to be held at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, FL on Thursday, October 21, 2021 . Mr. Croxall will present at 2:00 p.m. ET .

For more information about the conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Crown's management, please contact your appropriate representative directly, or send an email to LD Micro at [email protected], Dawson James at [email protected], or KCSA Strategic Communications at [email protected].

Crown is a smart glass technology company and the creator of DynamicTint - We Make Your Glass Smarter™. Originally invented by Hewlett-Packard (HP, Inc.), our technology allows any glass surface to transition between clear and dark in seconds. With applications to a wide array of windows, including commercial buildings, automotive sunroofs, and residential skylights, we partner with leading glass and film manufacturers for mass production and distribution. At the core of our technology is a thin film that is powered by electrically-charged pigment which not only replaces common window tints but is also a more sustainable alternative to traditional window treatments. With its unique ability to be retrofitted to existing glass, DynamicTint™ offers myriad benefits related to reducing carbon emissions. The company is supported by a robust patent portfolio. For more information, please visit WWW.CROWNEK.COM.

