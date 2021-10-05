Trend Micro Launches Cyber Academy to Keep Kids Safe Online

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Trend Micro Launches Cyber Academy to Keep Kids Safe Online

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

As children's screen time doubles during the pandemic, new courses teach the basics of internet awareness and safety

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2021

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced that it is launching the new Trend Micro Cyber Academy this month, giving teachers and parents a powerful tool to improve children's safety and awareness online. As part of the Internet Safety for Kids and Families education program, the Cyber Academy will offer a series of video-based lessons and learning materials designed to improve children's digital literacy skills in a way that's meaningful and engaging.

"While the internet has given children enormous academic and social support during this challenging time, we still need to equip them with the skills to use it safely and responsibly ," said Lynette Owens, global director, Internet Safety for Kids & Families initiative for Trend Micro. "Our goal over the last 13+ years has been to provide as early as possible those online skills which we believe are essential to their well-being and future success."

According to research from early 2021, children have doubled their screen time during the pandemic, and are more likely than ever to be exposed to online threats such as exposure to adult content, phishing, and scams. Digital literacy skills are crucial to helping children avoid risks to their privacy and security and learn how to identify what is trustworthy or not online. At the same time, the internet provides great opportunities for children and 63% of parents believe the internet has been beneficial to their children's social and emotional well-being. Digital literacy skills helps children realize the benefits of technology while also keeping it safe and positive for them.

Aimed at children 7–10-years-old, the Cyber Academy will initially consist of five internet safety lessons that focus on passwords, two-factor authentication, security, privacy and healthy habits. The lessons can be delivered on-demand by a teacher in the classroom or a guardian at home in just 10–15 minutes and are offered completely free of charge. Future lessons which to be released in the coming months will cover topics such as cyberbullying, media literacy skills and managing screen time. The lessons will be also available in additional languages over the coming months including Spanish, French, and Mandarin.

Each lesson consists of:

  • A three-minute animated video
  • A conversation guide with Questions & Answers for kids
  • A Kahoot! Quiz to reinforce learning
  • A downloadable activity sheet as homework
  • Further resources for parents, guardians and teachers

For more than a decade, Trend Micro's Internet Safety for Kids & Families initiative has been working to address the often-neglected cybersecurity imperative of educating kids on how to be safe and responsible in their digital lives. As the challenge has become even more urgent during the Covid-19 pandemic, the company is committed to improving child safety and awareness in cyberspace.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

About Trend Micro Internet Safety for Kids & Families

Trend Micro's Internet Safety for Kids and Families (ISKF) program was launched to help kids around the world become great digital citizens. Founded in 2008, the ISKF mission is to empower kids to use the internet in safe, positive, and productive ways through educational programs, key partnerships, and a wide range of resources for communities. To date, the program has reached almost 3 million children, parents, and teachers in 20 countries. For more information as well as safety tips, tools and advice, visit: https://internetsafety.trendmicro.com.

favicon.png?sn=SF23248&sd=2021-10-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trend-micro-launches-cyber-academy-to-keep-kids-safe-online-301391678.html

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF23248&Transmission_Id=202110050800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF23248&DateId=20211005
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment