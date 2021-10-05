Oracle Cloud Helps K-12 Schools Better Support Students and Staff

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Oracle Cloud Helps K-12 Schools Better Support Students and Staff

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Better use of data and more efficient operations enables schools to simplify business processes, maximize resources, and reduce costs

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 5, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- K-12 school systems across the U.S. are adopting Oracle Cloud to simplify business processes, maximize resources, and better manage and support students and staff.

Oracle_Logo.jpg

With fluctuating budgets and federal and state-wide guidelines, institutions are seeking ways to do more with less without jeopardizing the quality of their educational offerings. By streamlining finance, HR, and data management processes in the cloud, K-12 school systems are improving efficiencies and reducing costs.

"As schools return to in-person learning or hybrid environments, administrators face difficult questions around staffing, scheduling, and most importantly, how to promote the safety, well-being, and academic achievement of students," said Keith Rajecki, vice president, Industry Strategy Group - Public Sector, Education, Research, Oracle. "Oracle helps address some of these important issues by equipping administrators with the data, insights, and planning capabilities necessary to help schools adapt in real-time."

Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) solutions implemented include Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Oracle Analytics Cloud, and Oracle Fusion Analytics Warehouse.

K-12 institutions embracing Oracle Cloud:

Allegheny Intermediate Unit
Allegheny Intermediate Unit (AIU) is a regional education agency that provides specialized services to 42 suburban school districts as well as non-public, charter, and vocational-technical schools in Homestead, Pennsylvania. AIU adopted Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) and Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to modernize its back-office processes. Since implementation, employees have been thrilled with the ease of use and newfound ability to perform multiple tasks within a single system – from payroll to benefits and beyond – improving time and efficiency.

Bucks County Intermediate Unit
Bucks County Intermediate Unit is a regional education services agency located in Bucks County, PA, that provides support to more than 96,000 students from birth through adult in public and private schools across the county. Bucks IU implemented Oracle Cloud HCM and has since seen improvements in recruiting, operational efficiencies, and employee engagement. With the help of this offering, Bucks IU is able to hire, onboard, manage, and engage workers in accordance with legal and organizational practices with ease. Bucks IU's HR team can automate previously manual processes – from employee relations and reporting to simple HR inquiries – freeing up their team to focus on more strategic projects. The Bucks IU is in the process of decommissioning disparate systems and will have its data, workflows, and processes in one place with Oracle Cloud HCM.

"Since we began using Oracle, we've had the ability to leverage workflows and automate processes that we did not have the capability to do with our old systems," said Karen Sandone, Director of Human Resources at the Bucks IU. "The reporting, the data we now have access to — all of that is a huge improvement from what we had before."

Cherry Creek School District
Cherry Creek School District serves more than 55,000 students in eight municipalities in Arapahoe County, Colorado. To improve operations, Cherry Creek School District implemented Oracle Cloud ERP and Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Resources, part of Oracle Cloud HCM, with a goal to go live on Oracle Fusion Cloud Payroll, also a part of Oracle Cloud HCM, in late 2021. Now, its core financials are centralized and easily accessible, improving transparency around budgeting and funding. Processes that were previously manual are now automated, improving workflow efficiency.

"We examined the processes that were taking too much time, were inefficient, or were just bad for our employees. Then we looked at our pain points and considered how we could make things better," says Jason Koenig, CIO at Cherry Creek School District. "Oracle checked the boxes. It was also clear that the Oracle team 'got it.' They were open to discussion and they were willing to push us to think differently based on what they brought from their private sector experience."

Montgomery County Intermediate Unit
Montgomery County Intermediate Unit (MCIU) offers innovative, responsive, and cost-effective programs to 22 school districts, more than 170 non-public schools, four career and technical schools, and three charter schools in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. With recent changes to federal safety guidelines and funding, MCIU needed a way to analyze changes in their schools over time, while reducing costs and increasing the impact of funds. After evaluating several solutions, MCIU selected Oracle Analytics Cloud and Oracle Fusion Analytics Warehouse. With the offerings, MCIU can source, break out, and analyze data in dashboards to improve mapping of resources, budget analysis, and hiring processes.

Wichita Public Schools
Wichita Public Schools is the largest school district in Kansas, encompassing 95 schools in Sedgwick County. To modernize and simplify its finance and operations, and in turn, free up time to focus on serving their student population, Wichita Public Schools implemented Oracle Cloud ERP and Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM).

"We believe Oracle Cloud ERP and Oracle Cloud EPM offer the efficiency, cost savings and security needed for our schools to succeed today, and 10 years from now," said Rob Dickson, CIO, Wichita Public Schools.

In addition to these schools, Aurora Public Schools and the Hawaii Department of Education have also adopted Oracle solutions to support their success.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

favicon.png?sn=SF28223&sd=2021-10-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-cloud-helps-k-12-schools-better-support-students-and-staff-301392453.html

SOURCE Oracle

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF28223&Transmission_Id=202110050800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF28223&DateId=20211005
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment