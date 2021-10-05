Alaska Airlines launches new codeshare agreement with Iberia Airlines

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines further expanded its global reach today with the announcement of a new codeshare agreement with Iberia Airlines, a fellow member of the oneworld alliance. The agreement further strengthens the existing partnership between the two airlines by providing flyers with exciting and convenient travel options.

The agreement allows passengers on Iberia to book travel and easily connect to more than 40 routes throughout Alaska's network for travel on or after October 7, 2021. On the West Coast, Iberia has nonstop service between Los Angeles and its Madrid hub, and seasonal service between San Francisco and Barcelona – enabling seamless connectivity to the Alaska network beyond both California cities.

"We're thrilled to expand our cooperation with Iberia, one of our newest partners in oneworld," said Nat Pieper, senior vice president of fleet, finance and alliances at Alaska Airlines. "Alaska joined oneworld to efficiently link our network to the world, and this enhanced partnership with Iberia brings Europe one step closer."

Alaska launched its partnership with Iberia on March 31, 2021, the same day Alaska formally became a member of the oneworld global alliance. The partnership with Iberia enables our Mileage Plan members to earn miles on Iberia flights and features reciprocal elite benefits, including preferred seat selection; priority check-in, security clearance and boarding; lounge access; and extra baggage allowance, with further enhancements coming over the next several months. Iberia has been a member of oneworld since 1999.

With more people flying again, Alaska remains committed to Next-Level Care for its guests and employees by implementing more than 100 ways to maintain the highest standard of safety – from clean planes to clean air in the cabin with hospital-grade air filtration systems. For everyone's safety on board, Alaska continues to enforce the federally mandated mask policy, even for those who are fully vaccinated.

With oneworld and our additional airline partners, our guests can fly to as many as 1,000 destinations around the world. Flyers can also earn and redeem miles with our highly-acclaimed Mileage Plan program to fly on more than 20 oneworld and partner airlines.

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The airline emphasizes Next-Level Care for its guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of oneworld. With the global alliance and the airline's additional partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com . Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

