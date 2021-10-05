Logo
Conagra Brands Debuts Snacking Innovation at 2021 NACS Show

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Industry standout to highlight new offerings, top sellers at annual convenience store gathering

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), one of North America's leading branded food companies, is returning to the National Association of Convenience Stores' 2021 NACS Show with a dynamic assortment of snacking solutions. With a $2.7 billion1 snacking portfolio, one of the largest and fastest-growing in the food industry, Conagra will be highlighting new innovation with customers from the company's collection of iconic and emerging brands.

Andy_Capp_Hot_Onion_Rings.jpg

"We're excited to return to the NACS Show in our hometown of Chicago," said Burke Raine, president, Grocery & Snacks, for Conagra Brands. "With powerful brands such as Slim Jim, BiGS Sunflower Seeds, ACT II popcorn and more leading our new product assortment, we're ready to share our innovation with customers and help them develop an in-store strategy that connects with consumers."

Attendees at the Conagra Brands booth will get a first look at some bold new offerings, including the following:

Slim Jim: Weighing in at 3 oz., the meaty wallop of Slim Jim Savage has been a category sensation. With more than $30MM in sales, Slim Jim Savage is the #1 innovation in all of meat snacks over the last three years.2 Now things are about to get even hotter as a new Spicy flavor joins the Savage collection that includes Original and the recently-released Mild.

The classic combo of meat and cheese also has a bold new Slim Jim format with the debut of the Slim Jim Original 'n Cheese Big Boss. Real cheese is paired with the #1 selling SKU in all of meat snacks3, the Slim Jim Original Giant stick, for an offering that delivers 13g of protein per pack.

The NACS Show will also showcase Conagra's full meat snacks portfolio, which includes Duke's, America's #1 premium meat snack, Big Mama pickled sausage, the #1 pickled meat snack, and Gardein, which offers the top-selling plant-based jerky in the convenience channel4.

BiGS Sunflower Seeds: BiGS, the #1 flavored seed brand5, is partnering with top pizza chain Little Caesars® to bring their world-famous ExtraMostBestest® Pepperoni Pizza to in-shell sunflower seeds. These BiGS Little Caesars seeds emulate the meaty, cheesy, saucy deliciousness you can only get when the PIZZA! PIZZA! experts at Little Caesars join forces with the big flavor experts at BiGS.

In addition to BiGS, Conagra is also home to DAVID Sunflower Seeds, America's #1 seed brand,5 bringing a unique 1-2 punch to retailers and consumers of sunflower seeds.

ACT II: ACT II, the top-selling value brand of microwave popcorn6, is entering the ready-to-eat popcorn category with the flavor popcorn lovers crave most – Butter. New 1.7 oz. bags of ACT II Butter Lovers ready-to-eat popcorn are a satisfying snack that can be enjoyed on-the-go or while enjoying your favorite movie.

Andy Capp's: Long known for bringing the heat with iconic Hot Fries, Andy Capp's is adding some sizzle to bagged onion rings with the arrival of Andy Capp's Hot Beer Battered Onion Rings. These 2 oz. bags compliment the original flavor of Andy Capp's Beer Battered Onion Rings that were introduced last year.

In addition to new products, Conagra Brands is also showcasing their collection of standout merchandising vehicles, such as racks and displays, for convenience stores, which enable optimal assortment, better placement and improved product visibility to maximize impulse purchase. With solutions for in-aisle, end cap displays and counter tops, Conagra Brands offers resources to help each customer find a customized solution.

For more information on Conagra Brands, including innovation from the company's roster of nearly 100 brands, visit conagrabrands.com.

1: Source: IRI, Total US – MULO+Conv L52 Weeks Ending 05-30-21
2: Source: IRI, Total US – MULO+Conv L52 Weeks Ending 05-30-21, IRI Total US-MULO+Conv L13 Weeks Ending 5-30-21
3: Source: IRI, Total US – MULO+Conv L52 Weeks Ending 05-30-21
4: Source: IRI, Total US - Conv Rolling 52 Weeks Ending 06-27-21
5: Source: IRI, Total US – MULO L52 Weeks Ending 06-27-21; Total US All Outlets L52 Weeks ending 06-13-21
6: Source: IRI MA: Total MULO+C: L52W w/e 06/27/21

Little Caesars is a registered trademark of LC Trademarks, Inc. ©2021 Little Caesar Enterprises, Inc.
Andy Capp is a trademark of MGN Limited. ©2005

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

For all media inquiries, please contact:
Dan Skinner
Conagra Brands
(312) 549 -5636
[email protected]

BIGS_Little_Caesars.jpg

Slim_Jim_Savage_Spicy_Carton.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA28277&sd=2021-10-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conagra-brands-debuts-snacking-innovation-at-2021-nacs-show-301392456.html

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA28277&Transmission_Id=202110050800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA28277&DateId=20211005
