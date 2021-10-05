Leidos Announces Winners of 2021 Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium Awards

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Leidos Announces Winners of 2021 Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium Awards

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., Oct. 5, 2021

RESTON, Va., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (

NYSE:LDOS, Financial), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced the recipients of the 2021 Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium awards. The awards honor Leidos suppliers for excellence in technology, collaboration, partnership and innovation.

leidos_logo_4817_21071_.jpg

Leidos suppliers and subcontractors are critical to the company and customer's success. The winners highlight the Leidos mission to make the world safer, healthier and more efficient through technology, engineering, and science.

"Global supply chains have been challenged in ways that we could not have imagined only two years ago," said Bob Gemmill, Leidos Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer. "The Leidos Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium affords us an opportunity to recognize a few select suppliers who have demonstrated resiliency, innovation and ongoing commitment to partnership."

This year's winners are as follows:

Alliance Partner of the Year: Amazon Web Services (AWS)
The Alliance Partner of the Year award recognizes a supplier that contributes to the success of Leidos customers through long-term relationships that support and advance the company's strategic objectives. The awarded supplier has demonstrated the ability to work with Leidos to design, price, and implement unique solutions to support the mission at hand. These solutions go beyond the standard level of supplier integration typically seen within the supply chain, and have resulted in continuing revenue for both the supplier and Leidos.

Innovation Partner of the Year: Intel
The Innovation Partner of the Year award recognizes a supplier who has consistently provided new ideas and solutions to Leidos, resulting in increased efficiencies for customer deliverables. Their innovations enable Leidos to continue providing world-class solutions to customers while reducing cost. This supplier has presented and implemented a new piece of technology, created new ways to re-use existing technology in a manner new to Leidos, or provided continuous improvement of existing technology.

Value Added Reseller (VAR) of the Year: COLAMCO Inc.
The VAR of the Year award recognizes a Value Added Reseller who has helped Leidos go to market efficiently through innovative solutions (e.g. technology, business practice, etc), resulting in effective bottom-line savings, increased revenue or performance outcomes, and who have consistently demonstrated a collaborative business relationship with Leidos.

Small Business Value Added Reseller of the Year: Government Acquisitions Inc. (GAI)
The Small Business VAR of the Year award recognizes a supplier who has helped Leidos go to market efficiently through innovative solutions resulting in effective bottom-line savings and increased revenue or performance outcomes. The organization has consistently demonstrated a collaborative business relationship with Leidos.

Emerging Technology Partner of the Year: Automation Anywhere
The Emerging Technology Partner of the Year award recognizes a supplier with outstanding product design and engineering in cutting edge technology products that help our customers achieve mission success. The award is presented to an organization that aligns with what we believe to be our technical core competencies as a global systems integrator.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 43,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Contact:

Melissa Dueñas


(571) 526-6850


[email protected]




Thomas Doheny


(571) 474-4735


[email protected]




Victor Melara


(703) 431-4612


[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH28304&sd=2021-10-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-announces-winners-of-2021-supplier-innovation--technology-symposium-awards-301392646.html

SOURCE Leidos

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH28304&Transmission_Id=202110050800PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH28304&DateId=20211005
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment