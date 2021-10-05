Logo
Peaks Strategies Announces Further Growth With Client Wins, Team Expansion

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Named AOR for NYSE Listed REIT Ready Capital

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peaks Strategies, a specialist financial services PR consultancy, today announced further growth fueled by new clients and a Senior Associate addition to the team.

Peaks Strategies was recently named agency of record for Ready Capital, a multi-strategy real estate finance company (NYSE: RC). Peaks Strategies is providing content strategy, media and social media execution, and thought leadership strategies to Ready Capital.

"We continue to see opportunities to support our clients based on our high touch service, deep knowledge of their businesses, and a focus on driving business-building results," said Peaks Strategies Founder and Managing Partner, Tom Walek. "We are bullish about our growth prospects but always in a measured fashion that puts client service and results first."

Peaks also announced the following recent client wins:

Vaibhav Kumar named Senior Associate
Peaks also announced that Vaibhav Kumar has joined in the newly created position as Senior Associate to assist client teams with media relations and content creation. Formerly an Associate at Sloane & Co., his client experience includes New York Life and CUNA Mutual Group. Vaibhav graduated from the University of Georgia in 2020 as a presidential scholar and was named to the dean's list.

"I am thrilled to work with Vaibhav again and we are confident that he will add a high level of expertise to benefit the firm and our clients," said Armel Leslie, Partner at Peaks Strategies.

ABOUT PEAKS STRATEGIES
Founded by veteran Thomas Walek, Peaks Strategies is an independent public relations firm that delivers innovative and impactful communications solutions to clients across financial services, financial technology, asset management, capital markets, ESG/Impact investing, and professional services. We partner and build long-term relationships with clients as we work with them to define, differentiate, promote, and protect their brands in today's demanding marketplace. We put our clients first and measure our performance based on their long-term success.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Matt Yemma,
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY28630&sd=2021-10-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peaks-strategies-announces-further-growth-with-client-wins-team-expansion-301392363.html

SOURCE Peaks Strategies

