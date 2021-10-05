Honey Expands Shopping Rewards with Introduction of Cash Back Through PayPal

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Honey Expands Shopping Rewards with Introduction of Cash Back Through PayPal

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Shoppers can now earn cash back rewards through Honey's desktop browser extension, mobile app and new iOS Safari for mobile extension.

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honey, today, announced the introduction of cash back through PayPal, a new option for US users to redeem Honey Gold reward points earned while shopping online. Users who link their Honey and eligible PayPal accounts will be able to redeem Gold points for cash through PayPal, providing more choices to save and spend how they want.

Cash_Back_Activated.jpg

This holiday, e-commerce spending is expected to grow by up to 15 percent compared to 2020 and shoppers will be looking for added ways to find savings in time for the upcoming holiday season1. Honey's new cash back offering builds on its existing range of shopping tools and rewards that help users save time and money. Now, when users earn Gold points on select purchases, they will have the option to redeem those points for cash back that will be available through their eligible PayPal account. Users will also have the choice to redeem their Gold for a shopping credit to use on their next eligible purchase when paying with PayPal, or for a gift card to participating stores. Cash back with Honey can be earned in addition to other existing credit card and reward programs users may be part of.

"Cash back is a popular way consumers look for rewards, and we're excited to extend this to new and existing Honey users in the US to help them get more value out of their online shopping experience," said Frank Keller, SVP Enterprise Solutions and Digital Commerce at PayPal. "Our goal is to develop products and tools that make it easier to shop smart and introducing cash back delivers users even greater benefit and choice."

Honey is also expanding its deal-seeking technology on mobile with a new iOS Safari browser extension for US users. As mobile commerce sales continue to grow, the new offering gives users a seamless solution to search for coupons and earn cash back while shopping on some of their favorite sites from the ease of their mobile device. The Honey extension for mobile Safari comes as part of the latest iOS15 app update. To shop smart, users will need a device with iOS15 and to download or update Honey in the app store.

"Introducing Honey to iOS Safari for mobile is an exciting development as we bring our powerful deal tech to even more users and help the growing community of mobile-first shoppers save time and money," said Keller. "Honey helped find over $1 billion in potential savings on desktop browsers last year and iOS for mobile is our newest innovation to give users more tools that help them shop smart."

1. Deloitte annual holiday retail forecast 2021

About PayPal
PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 400 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit paypal.com.

Media Relations Contact

Gideon Anstey
[email protected]

iPhone_Images_With_Cash_Back.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF28767&sd=2021-10-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/honey-expands-shopping-rewards-with-introduction-of-cash-back-through-paypal-301392422.html

SOURCE PayPal Holdings, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF28767&Transmission_Id=202110050800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF28767&DateId=20211005
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment