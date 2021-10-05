Logo
Viasat Offers Ka-Band In-Flight Connectivity Coverage in Brazil for Business Aviation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced Ka-band In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) coverage expansion for its Business Aviation services across Brazil, the world's third largest Business Aviation market. Viasat continues to expand its high-capacity, Ka-band coverage areas to business jet operators, now covering more than 90 percent of the most-traveled business aviation flight paths with its industry-leading connectivity solution.

In Brazil, Viasat's IFC system will leverage capacity on the Company's Ka-band partner satellite, SGDC-1 (Geostationary Satellite for Defense and Strategic Communications), owned by Brazilian state-owned telecommunications services provider Telebras. Business aircraft operating in the country will be able to access Viasat's advanced connectivity from takeoff to touchdown—at speeds typically greater than 20 Mbps—enabling passengers to do the same connected activities in the air as they do on the ground, including video, music and TV streaming, video calls, VPN and more.

Additionally, Viasat Business Aviation will soon provide provide expanded coverage and capacity across parts of Europe and the Middle East on the Avanti Communication Group's HYLAS-4 and HYLAS-2 satellites.

"We're excited to bring additional coverage for our advanced in-flight connectivity solution to the business aviation markets in Brazil and, in the near future, Europe and the Middle East," said Claudio D'Amico, business area director, Business Aviation. "This coverage expansion will enable us to extend connectivity for existing operators, pursue new business in these important regions, and further establish Viasat's market presence globally."

Viasat expects to augment coverage and capacity in these regions in the future with its ViaSat-3 satellite constellation.

For more information about Viasat's business aviation solutions, please visit: www.viasat.com/business-aviation or reach out to: [email protected].

About Viasat
Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For 35 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea. To learn more about Viasat, visit: www.viasat.com, go to Viasat's Corporate Blog, or follow the Company on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include statements about the experience passengers and crew can expect on Viasat-equipped business aircraft – as it relates to speed, coverage and performance, the satellite(s) used to provide connectivity, and the additional capacity, expanded coverage and benefits provided by the HYLAS-4, HYLAS-2 and ViaSat-3 satellites. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include: our ability to successfully implement our business plan for our broadband services on our anticipated timeline or at all; risks associated with the construction, launch and operation of satellites, including the Telebras, Avanti and ViaSat-3 satellites, which will be used to supply new internet services, the effect of any anomaly, operational failure or degradation in satellite performance; contractual problems, product defects, manufacturing issues or delays, regulatory issues, changes in relationships with, or the financial condition of, key suppliers, and technologies that do not perform according to expectations. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in Viasat's SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including Viasat's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Viasat undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Copyright © 2021 Viasat, Inc. All rights reserved. Viasat, the Viasat logo and the Viasat signal are registered trademarks of Viasat, Inc. All other product or company names mentioned are used for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

favicon.png?sn=LA29005&sd=2021-10-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viasat-offers-ka-band-in-flight-connectivity-coverage-in-brazil-for-business-aviation-301392731.html

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.

