Redfin Expands Direct Access Home Tours to 22 Markets, Powered by Partnership with ADT

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Redfin Direct Access lets buyers self-tour homes with the touch of a button, driving twice as many tours for Redfin's home-selling customers

24/7 security monitoring and smart home services by ADT provide convenience and peace of mind

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, Oct. 5, 2021

SEATTLE, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: RDFN) -- Today, Redfin (www.redfin.com) announced a nationwide rollout of Direct Access, which lets homebuyers self-tour vacant Redfin-listed homes with or without an agent, using the Redfin app to unlock the door. Redfin, the technology-powered real estate company, also announced it has partnered with ADT, a leading provider of security and smart home solutions, to provide 24/7 security monitoring for Direct Access homes. ADT will equip Direct Access homes with smart locks and sensors that allow buyers to enter and tour a home worry-free and keep sellers informed about who enters and exits the property.

Redfin_Logo.jpg

By making it easy to tour with Direct Access, Redfin is able to generate more interest in its customers' homes so they can sell quickly, for top dollar. Homes with Direct Access get double the tours on average compared to other homes and Redfin makes it easy for sellers to track tours and buyer feedback in real time on their Redfin Owner Dashboard. Redfin launched Direct Access for customers selling vacant homes inselect markets last year, the first national brokerage to offer self-guided tours for its home-selling customers' vacant properties.

"In this hot market, more than a third of homes are finding a buyer within the first week and buyers are hustling to see new homes as quickly as possible. Direct Access makes it simple to tour our sellers' homes conveniently and safely without having to coordinate with an agent to schedule a showing, driving double the foot traffic that leads to offers for our sellers," said Bridget Frey, Redfin's chief technology officer. "Thanks to advances in automation and smart home technology and changing consumer expectations, we're able to offer a convenient and safe self-touring option that would have seemed outlandish just a decade ago. Our new partnership with ADT gives customers confidence that their home is protected by the most trusted brand in smart home security."

The ADT partnership is helping Redfin bring Direct Access to new markets faster by taking advantage of ADT's national network of security professionals to install the smart home hardware in Redfin's Direct Access listings. The feature is now available in the 22 markets listed below, and Redfin plans to expand the program to eventually reach all of its U.S. customers.

Keith Holmes, ADT's chief revenue officer added, "We're thrilled to partner with Redfin to deliver ADT smart home security services to Redfin's customers' homes via our team of 5,000 smart home installation professionals. This is a win-win situation for home buyers and sellers who get a professionally installed ADT smart home security system and the peace of mind provided by our U.S.-based network of security monitoring professionals. We're eager to welcome new Redfin homebuyers to the ADT family."

In addition to keeping their home secure while it's listed for sale, sellers get the advantage of marketing the ADT smart home security system as an additional feature of their home. The buyer keeps the pre-installed smart lock, ADT security panel, and sensors, which are valued at $899. After closing, the buyer can take advantage of special offers on ADT's smart home security services.

The ADT smart home security system comes in addition to multiple security features Redfin already has in place to help protect its customers and their homes, including verifying the identity of every buyer before their tour, using geofencing technology to monitor when a buyer enters and exits the home, and covering up to $100,000 in the event of loss or damage to the home.

Direct Access Markets

  • Atlanta, GA
  • Austin, TX
  • Boston, MA
  • Dallas, TX
  • Denver, CO
  • Houston, TX
  • Inland Empire, CA
  • Las Vegas, NV
  • Los Angeles, CA
  • Maryland
  • Orange County, CA
  • Palm Springs, CA
  • Phoenix, AZ
  • Sacramento, CA
  • San Antonio, TX
  • San Diego, CA
  • San Francisco, CA
  • Santa Barbara, CA
  • Seattle, WA
  • Ventura County, CA
  • Northern Virginia
  • Washington, D.C.

To learn more about Direct Access, visit https://www.redfin.com/direct-access. More information about ADT's offer for buyers of Redfin-listed homes is available at: https://www.adt.com/partners/redfin.

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, instant home-buying (iBuying), rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country's #1 real-estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 6,000 people.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visitwww.redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit theRedfin Data Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email [email protected]. To view Redfin's press center, click here.

Redfin-F

About ADT Inc.

ADT is the most trusted brand in smart home and small business security. Through innovative products, partnerships and the largest network of smart home security professionals in the United States, we connect and protect what matters most to our customers at home, work and on the go. For more information, visit www.adt.com.

favicon.png?sn=SF28830&sd=2021-10-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redfin-expands-direct-access-home-tours-to-22-markets-powered-by-partnership-with-adt-301392753.html

SOURCE Redfin

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF28830&Transmission_Id=202110050800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF28830&DateId=20211005
