Signet Jewelers (SIG) CEO Virginia Drosos Sold $2.1 million of Shares
CEO of Signet Jewelers (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Virginia Drosos (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of SIG on 10/04/2021 at an average price of $82.12 a share. The total sale was $2.1 million.
For the complete insider trading history of SIG, click here.
