Aware to Spotlight Trusted Identity Solutions and Digital Identity Expertise at Connect:ID 2021

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc. ( AWRE), a leading global provider of biometrics software products, solutions and services, has announced that the company will be speaking in two sessions during this year’s Connect:ID conference, taking place from October 5-6 in Washington, DC. Aware executives will be onsite to discuss the benefits of and the role biometric and digital identity technologies will have as more systems and processes continue to move online and access management solutions evolve. Closely aligning with Aware’s goal to empower individuals to own their identities through biometrics, this year’s Connect:ID conference aims to increase awareness and drive change and widespread adoption of trusted identity solutions.



“Aware is committed to using biometric technology to drive trusted identity solutions across any industry,” commented Bob Eckel, president and chief executive officer of Aware, and board member of the International Biometrics and Identity Association (IBIA). “We are excited to be participating in Connect:ID this year, and look forward to meeting our partners in person at this event.”

Biometric solutions will play an increasingly vital role in the ongoing adoption of digital identity services in the federal and commercial space. In one of the Connect:ID’s presentations, “Digital Identity Guidelines—An Introduction to NIST SP 800-63” (October 6 at 2:30pm local time EST, Theater 1), Rob Mungovan, chief commercial officer at Aware, will discuss the requirements outlined in this NIST special publication, and the most important takeaways for digital identity adoption.

Tracy Hulver, Aware’s senior director of project management for digital identity solutions, will also be moderating a roundtable discussion, “The Adoption of Remote Identity Proofing Around the World” (October 5 at 2pm EST, Roundtable 3) at Connect:ID. In this session, Tracy and conference participants will discuss the trends behind why certain regions are adopting remote onboarding and identity proofing solutions more quickly than others, as well as general adoption trends around the world.

“Connect:ID and Aware share a commitment to the adoption of trusted identity solutions, and we are very happy to be participating in this year’s event,” said chief commercial officer, Rob Mungovan. “I am looking forward to discussing the latest digital identity guidelines with attendees and showcasing Aware’s suite of industry-leading digital identity and authentication offerings.”

Aware will also be providing live demonstrations throughout the event of Knomi®, its mobile biometric authentication framework. Visit Aware Booth 313 at 10am, 1pm and 4pm on October 5, and 10am and 1pm on October 6 to learn more about how Knomi combines the power of face and speaker recognition to provide a strong, secure and frictionless passwordless authentication solution for a wide variety of applicable use cases.

Aware will also spotlight its other industry leading biometric offerings, from AwareABIS™—a modular Automated Biometric Identification System for small to large law enforcement communities—to BioSP™, Aware’s market-leading biometric transaction workflow and connectivity platform.

About Connect:ID and How to Connect with Aware

Connect:ID is a world class identity conference and exhibition, showcasing practical implementations of trusted identity solutions, and highlighting how disruptive technology and policy decisions are driving much needed change. Connect:ID is central to Governments, financial institutions, corporate end users, systems integrators, researchers, consultants, national and industry-focused media. As the digital landscape evolves and organizations turn to biometrics for trusted identity solutions, Aware ensures that identity technologies and solutions evolve along with them and remain frictionless for the user.

Connect:ID attendees can learn more about Aware by visiting Booth 313 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC.

To learn more, check out the full Connect:ID agenda here.

If you are unable to attend Connect:ID, learn more on Aware’s website here.

