Avaya Cloud Office Enables Fintech Firms to Improve Communication, Flexibility and Reduce Risk

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, is providing the fintech industry with much needed flexibility and the ability to notably increase productivity and user satisfaction. InspereX is a new tech-driven, fixed income and market-linked product distribution and trading firm, with a mission to break down the barriers many investors and issuers face when trying to access the full potential of the fixed income markets, and market-linked securities. The fintech company selected Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral, an all-in-one cloud communication solution, for better mobility and flexibility, increased reliability, and reduced cost.

With a strong focus on driving transformation, InspereX began reevaluating its communications environment and new technologies that would help enhance business operations. The company was looking to make a push to the cloud for better mobility and flexibility, less risk of hardware and carrier failure, and reduced cost to maintain hardware and software licensing across its three U.S. locations in Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. The organization’s existing on-premise system required that remote access points be set up for employees in order to get on the company’s internal network. The company’s IT team, led by IT Infrastructure Manager, Sergio Soto, also had to manage all of this themselves, which consumed productivity and operational expenses.

That’s when InspereX discovered Avaya+Cloud+Office, which is part of the Avaya+OneCloud%26trade%3B+UCaaS solutions offering. “We especially liked the fact that people could use the solution on their mobile device with a range of ready-to-use apps that can be easily integrated,” said Soto. “Employees can use Avaya Cloud Office on their mobile phones when on-the-go or using a softphone, a tablet, or a desktop phone. That has been a boon for employee productivity, no longer having to be tethered to a piece of hardware.”

In addition to being able to make and receive calls regardless of where they are, what device they’re using, or what form of communication works best, employees can log into their user portal to easily manage their phone setup. This includes setting voice greetings for when new calls come in as well as setting up calls to ring sequentially or simultaneously across different devices depending on what their schedule looks like. This can also be customized by time of day.

Avaya Cloud Office offers a range of enterprise-grade cloud communications features including video and audio meetings, messaging, file sharing, and task management – all backed by Avaya’s award-winning support with one low, monthly cost billed from one vendor. Avaya Cloud Office represents a key step in InspereX’s digital transformation, enabling employees to flexibly communicate anywhere, anytime, using any device to better serve customers, work more productively, and improve business outcomes – all with lower and predictable costs.

“Financial services companies have unique communications and collaboration needs and there is a reason 90 percent of the world’s leading banks rely on Avaya solutions,” said Simon Harrison, SVP and CMO, Avaya. “For fintech organizations looking to leverage cloud in improving their customer and employee experiences, Avaya Cloud Office enables them to simplify how their business communicates, to improve service with an all-in-one app.”

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and everyday millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA). Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.avaya.com.

About InspereX

InspereX is transforming how fixed income securities and market-linked products are accessed, evaluated, and traded. Home to the pioneering BondNav® platform – one of the first cloud-native bond aggregation platforms – InspereX provides financial advisors, institutional investors, issuers, and risk managers deep access to fixed income markets across asset classes, as well as industry-leading origination, distribution, and education in market-linked products. Focused on delivering true price transparency, liquidity, best execution targeting price improvement, and the information advantage gained through data-aggregation – InspereX inspires greater confidence through the power of technology.

The firm is a leading underwriter and distributor of securities to more than 2,000 broker-dealers, institutions, asset managers, RIAs, and banks. InspereX represents more than 400 issuing entities and has underwritten more than $670 billion in securities. The firm has seven trading desks and more than 200 employees with principal offices in Delray Beach; San Francisco; Chicago; and New York City. Visit insperex.com to learn more.

