Veradigm Partners with CareMetx, LLC to Optimize End-to-End Specialty Medication Access and Services Streamlining Patient Care

Veradigm®, a leading provider of healthcare data and technology solutions and a business unit of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX), and CareMetx, a leading technology-enabled hub services company focused on improving patient access to specialty medications, announced today a new agreement for CareMetx to integrate its solutions and services directly into the Veradigm AccelRx® specialty medication platform.

The agreement will make Veradigm’s AccelRx automated solutions for specialty medication enrollment, among others, available directly to CareMetx clients. Empowering users of Veradigm and Allscripts® electronic health records to access CareMetx specialty medication patient access hub services via AccelRx. This combination strengthens the ability to reduce time to therapy for patients, thereby driving higher adherence to their prescribed care plan, while also minimizing administrative burden on medical practices.

To receive their specialty medication, a patient’s prescription must pass through a broad cross-section of healthcare industry stakeholders, from biopharma companies and payers, to specialty pharmacies and specialty medication hubs. A 2020 survey of prescribers, from Veradigm, found that 9 out of 10 physicians said patient medication adherence would improve if specialty medication prescriptions could be filled more easily and delivered to patients quicker, while 8 in 10 said accessing multiple specialty medication portals/hubs has a negative effect on their practice.1

“Veradigm is committed to transforming health insightfully for healthcare professionals managing the specialty medication approval process, and most importantly to better support their patients,” said Tom Langan, CEO of Veradigm. “This new agreement with CareMetx is our latest step toward that end. By working with hub services leaders like CareMetx, we can continue to drive improvement in the specialty medication fulfillment process and decrease patient wait times, enabling them to begin their prescribed therapies sooner. Reducing time-to-therapy, for these already complex medications in turn, can contribute to increased medication adherence and in the end better outcomes.”

Serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology and device manufacturers, CareMetx leverages a digital hub platform to provide efficient delivery of eServices. CareMetx leadership in patient access promotes efficiency in the healthcare ecosystem, removing barriers for patients and providers alike.

“The faster and more seamless the flow of secure healthcare data between leading specialty medication hubs like CareMetx and electronic health records, the better we can both serve patients and providers in simplifying the often-challenging process of fulfilling specialty medication prescriptions,” said Mark Hansan, Chief Executive Officer of CareMetx. “The scope and reach of Veradigm’s provider network offers opportunities to initiate essential patient support services and risk evaluation, all without the EHR user having to leave their workflow.”

1 Results of Veradigm ePrescribe physician user survey, conducted July 2020. Data on file.

About Veradigm®

Veradigm is an integrated data systems and services company that combines data-driven clinical insights with actionable tools to help healthcare stakeholders improve the quality, efficiency, and value of healthcare delivery— including biopharma, health plans, healthcare providers, health technology partners, and most importantly, the patients they serve. We are dedicated to simplifying the complicated healthcare system with next-generation healthcare solutions. This is how we are transforming health, insightfully. To learn more, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.veradigm.com. Veradigm® is a business unit of Allscripts.

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers to make better decisions and deliver better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com, Twitter, YouTube and It+Takes+A+Community%3A+The+Allscripts+Blog.

About CareMetx

CareMetx, LLC is a leading technology-enabled hub services platform facilitating patient access to specialty medications. Serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology and device manufacturers, CareMetx leverages digital eServices integrated in a cohesive platform to promote efficiency in the healthcare ecosystem and remove barriers for patients and providers. CareMetx is committed to delivering compassionate advocacy to patients, decision-making data and confidence-building insight to manufacturer clients. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, CareMetx serves more than 80 brands. Learn more at www.caremetx.com.

