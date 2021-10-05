Qualtrics Expands Healthcare Leadership Team with Hiring of Cleveland Clinic Veteran Dr. Adrienne Boissy

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, has namedDr. Adrienne Boissy as its first Chief Medical Officer—expanding the company’s ability to help industries, including healthcare institutions, deliver exceptional experiences for patients, customers and employees. Dr. Boissy is a practicing neurologist and global thought leader who was most recently Chief Experience Officer at the Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Boissy's appointment comes at a critical time. The pandemic has catalyzed digital innovation across industries, while generating staffing, mental health and access challenges. People want to engage with their care teams and organizations through the channels they prefer—helping them feel known as a person, and to have seamless and customized experiences. To differentiate in a new virtual environment and earn loyalty, patient and employee experience is top of mind for many healthcare organizations, and most are looking for creative, timely and customized methods to listen and respond to the customer voice.

In her new role as Qualtrics’ top medical advisor, Dr. Boissy will combine her experience as a leading physician executive with Qualtrics' comprehensive technology to engage healthcare systems in designing the patient, customer and employee experience of the future. Dr. Boissy will also leverage the insights from Qualtrics’ partners around the globe to drive best practices and empathic innovation.

“Dr. Boissy is a visionary leader at the forefront of creating people-centered programs rooted in empathy and a deep understanding of patient needs,” said Zig Serafin, CEO, Qualtrics. “We are thrilled to have Dr. Boissy join Qualtrics as we continue to innovate and invest in building the best experiences for patients, families, staff, clinicians, and the communities they serve.”

In addition to her duties as Chief Medical Officer for Qualtrics, Dr. Boissy will continue as a neurologist at the Cleveland Clinic. Dr. Boissy co-chaired the Empathy and Innovation Summit, the largest independent summit on patient experience in the world. She has published extensively on novel patient experience metrics, digital innovation, burnout and patient engagement. She is a Harvard Macy Scholar and has been featured in The Atlantic, The Washington Post, USA Today, Forbes and many other publications. Her TED Salon talk “Can empathy help us heal healthcare?” details how systems can operationalize empathy in meaningful ways. She is the co-editor of "The Cleveland Clinic Way: How to Drive a Relationship-Centered Strategy for Superior Patient Experience."

Dr. Boissy will officially join the Qualtrics team in November.

Transforming the patient and employee experience

Traditional patient experience platforms are retrospective, static, long and focus on measurement instead of action. They also don’t take into consideration the emotion and values of the patient or employee. Qualtrics is helping over 400 hospitals and health systems around the world, including CHRISTUS Health, Intermountain Healthcare and Stanford Health Care, modernize their patient and employee experience programs—reducing the time and cost it takes to listen and understand patient needs, and using those insights to improve patient outcomes, retention and service recovery.

Qualtrics healthcare solutions are built on the Qualtrics XM Platform™, which maintains the highest security certifications, including ISO 27001, FedRAMP and HITRUST. This means its technology platform provides customers the tools they need to manage HIPAA compliance.

