Deepspatial Inc. Partners with IPE Global to Provide its Technology in the Government Sector

Deepspatial Inc. (CSE:DSAI) (OTCQB:DSAIF) (“Deepspatial” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a partnership with IPE Global Limited (IPE Global) to provide its Geospatial Artificial Intelligence (AI) (patent pending) solutions to IPE Global’s clients throughout government and private sectors. IPE Global will be leveraging Deepspatial’s technology to assist their global client base in addition to working together towards jointly proposing their solutions to specific markets and clients identified by IPE Global.

IPE Global Limited is a leading international development consulting group, providing Information and Communication Technology solutions for development and sustainable growth in developing countries. IPE Global currently operates in 8 countries encompassing Africa, Asia, and Europe with a workforce of over 1100 employees globally.

Over the last 20 years, IPE Global has successfully implemented 800 multi-sectoral projects in over 100 countries, across 5 major continents. IPE Global has partnered with multilateral & bilateral agencies such as ADB, The World Bank, DFID, USAID, DANIDA, KfW, EC, GTZ, JICA, UNICEF, UNDP, and more. As well as governments, private sectors, not-for-profit entities, and philanthropic organizations like BMGF, MasterCard Foundation, Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) and more in anchoring development agendas for sustainable and equitable growth.

“In today’s world, the need for evidence-based decision making in the social development sector is much greater than ever before. We at IPE Global strongly believe that data driven solutions to social development problems are more effective in bringing sustainable change. We are very happy to partner with Deepspatial in our endeavour to continuously provide our clients state of the art IT and AI based solutions.”, said Shalender Sharma, Director at IPE Global.

“We are grateful that Deepspatial is able to bring its solutions to IPE Global’s impressive client base to tackle the evergrowing socio-economic challenges countries are facing right now. Furthermore, we are eager to leverage IPE Global’s established relationships in the government, targeting key public sector opportunities where our solutions can add the most value.”, said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, CEO of Deepspatial.

Dr. Rahul Kushwah appeared on Proactive Investors Media to talk about the partnership and what it means for Deepspatial:

https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2FxFXdMjh42nU

About Deepspatial Inc.

Deepspatial Inc. is an artificial intelligence, technology SaaS company at the forefront of geospatial artificial intelligence and geographic informational systems, specializing in providing robust, AI-powered solutions to businesses by leveraging the power of geospatial data. The company has currently built products that target four specific customer needs across industry verticals. These are (1) geodemographic customer profiling, (2) price recommendation engine, (3) inventory management and supply chain analytics (market entry and expansion), and (4) sentiment monitoring to measure and improve brand health. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Deepspatial.ai+or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

About IPE Global

IPE Global Limited is an international development consulting group known for providing technical assistance and solutions for development and sustainable growth in developing countries. For more information, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ipeglobal.com%2F.

Caution regarding Forward Looking Information:

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain intellectual property rights related to its technology; limited operating history; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular, uncertainties related to COVID-19;risks related to factors beyond the control of the company, including risks related to COVID-19; risks related to the Company's shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such party's control; reliance on management; and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except required by law.

