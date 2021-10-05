Logo
Senstar (Senstar Technologies' Company) Announces New Sensor Fusion Engine Driven By The Senstar Symphony™ Common Operating Platform

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Introduce intelligence to security by synthesizing low-level data from multiple sensors to generate actionable information

PR Newswire

YEHUD, Israel, Oct. 5, 2021

YEHUD, Israel, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senstar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: SNT), a world leader in video management and perimeter intrusion detection solutions, announces its new sensor fusion engine which synthesizes data from multiple sensors to generate actionable information.

"The concept of sensor fusion is not new, but we have taken it beyond simple Boolean logic integration to develop an engine that analyzes real-time data alongside historical, locational, environmental, and classification data before generating an alarm," said Chief Technology Officer Jeremy Weese. "The resulting decrease in nuisance alarm rates and increase in system confidence enables security operators to focus on what's important - namely a quick and efficient response to real security threats."

The Senstar sensor fusion engine accesses low level data to intelligently characterize potential risks and data synthesis enables the system to achieve levels of performance that exceed those of the individual sensors. For security applications, this has direct, practical benefits, namely the ability to maximize the strengths of individual sensor technologies while avoiding their shortcomings. When signal response data from outdoor sensors is synthesized with video analytic data, nuisance alarms generated by wind or debris are virtually eliminated while maintaining the system's high probability of detection.

"Senstar's sensor fusion engine is a game changer in the industry as it is specifically addresses one of the top concerns for perimeter security–nuisance alarms," said Managing Director Fabien Haubert. "Senstar continues to differentiate itself by advancing security technologies and simplifying deployment to better serve customers in the utilities, logistics, corrections, and energy markets."

Driving Senstar's new sensor fusion engine is the Senstar Symphony Common Operating Platform, a modular solution for security management and data intelligence. In addition to being an open, highly scalable video management system with built-in video analytics, it includes full-featured access control and perimeter intrusion detection modules.

The Senstar Symphony Common Operating Platform is the latest expansion of the Senstar Symphony Video Management Software, a leading solution in the security industry for close to 20 years.

About Senstar Technologies Ltd.

With innovative perimeter intrusion detection systems (including fence sensors, buried sensors, and above ground sensors), intelligent video-management, video analytics, and access control, Senstar offers a comprehensive suite of proven, integrated solutions that reduce complexity, improve performance and unify support. For 40 years, Senstar has been safeguarding people, places and property for organizations around the world, with a special focus in utilities, logistics, corrections, and energy markets.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations which may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. A number of these risks and other factors that might cause differences, some of which could be material, along with additional discussion of forward-looking statements, are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there is uncertainty about the impact of the spread of the COVID-19 virus and its effect on the Company's operations, the demand for Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general.

For more information:
Senstar Technologies Ltd.
Doron Kerbel
Doron Kerbel, Adv.
V.P. General Counsel & Company Secretary
+972-3-5391500
[email protected]

IR Contact:
Brett Mass
Managing Partner
Hayden IR
+1-646-536-7331
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN29352&sd=2021-10-05 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/senstar-senstar-technologies-company-announces-new-sensor-fusion-engine-driven-by-the-senstar-symphony-common-operating-platform-301392672.html

SOURCE Senstar Technologies (legal name: Magal Security Systems Ltd.)

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN29352&Transmission_Id=202110050830PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN29352&DateId=20211005
