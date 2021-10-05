Logo
Quest Diagnostics and the Boston Athletic Association Team Up to Provide Onsite COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing for the 125th Boston Marathon

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Onsite testing event will service more than 10,000 entrants, staff and volunteers to provide a safer environment for all

PR Newswire

BOSTON and SECAUCUS, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021

BOSTON and SECAUCUS, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced that Quest will be the exclusive provider of onsite COVID-19 testing for the 125th Boston marathon, to be held Monday, October 11. The B.A.A. will work with Quest Diagnostics for test administration and results tracking.

quest_diagnostics_incorporated_logo_logo.jpg

Entrants in the 125th Boston Marathon will need to either provide proof of vaccination or produce a negative COVID-19 test no more than 72 hours in advance of the race in order to participate. Quest Diagnostics will be the sole testing provider for entrants, staff and volunteers. The B.A.A. will collaborate with Quest to hold an onsite testing event in the days leading up to the race to ensure a uniform, convenient and seamless process to help ensure the safety of all participants. Comprehensive information on health and safety protocols as well as COVID-19 testing for the Boston Marathon can be found on the B.A.A.'s website.

"The Boston Marathon is a world-famous athletic event symbolizing resilience and excellence, whatever the odds. We couldn't be prouder to provide COVID-19 testing to empower a safer environment for the many runners, volunteers and staff who will make this marquee competition possible," said Cathy Doherty, Senior Vice President and Group Executive – Clinical Franchise Solutions and Marketing, Quest Diagnostics. "We commend the Boston Athletic Association for this innovative program, which will allow the Boston Marathon to resume once more."

"Health and safety are a top priority for the 125th Boston Marathon," said Tom Grilk, President and Chief Executive Officer of the B.A.A. "We are delighted to partner with Quest Diagnostics so that all participants, volunteers, and staff can have the safest possible race week experience."

Quest Diagnostics is a leading provider of COVID-19 testing services to physicians and patients in the United States. The company also provides COVID-19 testing through its consumer-initiated testing service QuestDirect as well as to organizations across diverse industries seeking to foster safer environments, based on diagnostic insights. The company operates full-service laboratories across the country, including a state-of-the-art facility in Marlborough, Mass.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest Diagnostics annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com

ABOUT THE BOSTON ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (B.A.A.)
Established in 1887, the Boston Athletic Association is a non-profit organization with a mission of promoting a healthy lifestyle through sports, especially running. The B.A.A. manages the Boston Marathon, and supports comprehensive charity, youth, and year-round programming. The Boston Marathon is part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, along with international marathons in Tokyo, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York City. Since 1986, the principal sponsor of the Boston Marathon has been John Hancock. The 125th Boston Marathon is scheduled to take place on Monday, October 11, 2021. For more information on the B.A.A., please visit www.baa.org.

favicon.png?sn=NY26702&sd=2021-10-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-diagnostics-and-the-boston-athletic-association-team-up-to-provide-onsite-covid-19-diagnostic-testing-for-the-125th-boston-marathon-301391750.html

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics

