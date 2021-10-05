CPI Card Group Inc. Announces Leadership Transition; Amintore Schenkel Appointed CFO

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CPI Card Group Inc. Announces Leadership Transition; Amintore Schenkel Appointed CFO

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS) (“CPI” or the “Company”) a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, today announced that Amintore Schenkel has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to leading his own consulting business, Schenkel served as Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller of Western Union from 2006 to 2020. He also held a variety of financial roles at First Data Corporation from 2001 to 2006 and was with Ernst & Young for 12 years. He holds Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Master of Accountancy degrees from the University of Denver and is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Colorado.

CPI’s former CFO, John Lowe, has been promoted to SVP and General Manager of CPI’s Secure Card business. Lowe joined the CPI management team as CFO in 2018. Lane R. Dubin will continue as SVP and General Manager of Prepaid, Personalization Solutions, and Instant Issuance.

Dubin, Lowe and Schenkel will each report to President and CEO Scott Scheirman.

“We are pleased to add Amintore to our management team, as he brings a wealth of business and financial knowledge, executive experience and a strong track record of achievement,” said Scott Scheirman, President and Chief Executive Officer of CPI. “Our customers, employees and stakeholders are in excellent hands under the leadership of John and Lane, who have contributed greatly to the significant strengthening of the Company in recent years, highlighted by sales and market share growth and improved profitability.”

About CPI Card Group Inc.

CPI Card Group® is a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions delivered physically, digitally and on-demand. CPI helps our customers foster connections and build their brands through innovative and reliable solutions, including financial payment cards, personalization and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. CPI has more than 20 years of experience in the payments market and is a trusted partner to financial institutions and payments services providers. Serving customers from locations throughout the United States, CPI has a large network of high security facilities, each of which is registered as PCI compliant by one or more of the payment brands: Visa, Mastercard®, American Express® and Discover®. Learn more at www.cpicardgroup.com.

For more information:

CPI encourages investors to use its investor relations website (http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.cpicardgroup.com) as a way of easily finding information about the Company. CPI promptly makes available on this website, free of charge, the reports that the Company files or furnishes with the SEC, corporate governance information and press releases.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211005005644r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005005644/en/

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment