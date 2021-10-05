Pure Storage and VMware Collaborate on Pure Validated Design to Accelerate Adoption of Modern Applications and Infrastructure

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Pure Storage and VMware Collaborate on Pure Validated Design to Accelerate Adoption of Modern Applications and Infrastructure

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

Portworx by Pure Storage delivers scalability, availability, and security to data rich applications running on VMware Tanzu

PR Newswire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers storage as-a-service in a multi-cloud world, today announced the release of a new Pure Validated Design (PVD) in collaboration with VMware to provide mutual customers with a complete, full-stack solution for deploying mission-critical, data rich workloads in production on VMware Tanzu. The latest PVD provides a comprehensive architecture, including design considerations and deployment best practices, that customers can use to enable their stateful applications like databases, search, streaming, and AI/machine learning apps running on VMware Tanzu to have access to the critical container-granular storage and data management provided by Portworx.

pure_storage_logo.jpg

Today's businesses are prioritizing the modernization of core applications and infrastructure to fuel business agility, and are doing so by adopting containers and Kubernetes for their applications and leveraging solutions like VMware Tanzu for their infrastructure.

While VMware Tanzu allows organizations to use their existing investments in infrastructure to run enterprise-grade Kubernetes inside their own data centers, enabling organizations to build, run, and manage modern applications, Portworx by Pure Storage provides the critical layer of persistent storage and data management needed to run stateful applications more securely and effectively, offering features including replication and higher availability, greater security and encryption, capacity management, disaster recovery, and data protection.

The latest PVD highlights the benefits of using Portworx with both Tanzu Data Services and applications deployed on Tanzu. The four most common use cases to help administrators deploy and operate a robust Kubernetes stack include:

  • Kubernetes Storage and Data Management for VMware Tanzu: Portworx Enterprise provides cloud-native storage and data management for VMware Tanzu, including features like replication and higher availability, encryption and role based access controls, class of service, automated capacity management and auto-scaling.
  • Data Protection for VMware Tanzu: Portworx PX-Backup provides a Kubernetes backup and restoration solution for applications running on VMware Tanzu.
  • Disaster Recovery for VMware Tanzu: To enable customers to build disaster recovery solutions for their apps running on VMware Tanzu, PX-DR provides synchronous and asynchronous replication capabilities to enable that cloud native applications to have the resiliency needed to meet predefined service-level agreements (SLAs).
  • Tanzu Data Services and Portworx: Portworx Enterprise, PX-DR, and PX-Backup provide a consistent storage and data management solution that can be used to enhance operational capabilities for multiple VMware Tanzu Data Services.

Regardless of whether an organization chooses to run their VMware Tanzu clusters on premises or in the public cloud, they can still rely on Portworx to provide the same set of storage and data services for their Tanzu applications.

"Organizations building modern applications need a modern platform and cloud-native storage that can run anywhere - whether on-premises, in the cloud, or at the edge. We are pleased to partner closely with Portworx by Pure Storage on a validated design to provide organizations running applications on VMware Tanzu with robust Kubernetes-native storage. Together, we will continue to support our customers through their next phase of growth and their transformation journeys." -- Ajay Patel, SVP, GM, Modern Applications & Management, VMware.

"We're excited to be offering organizations a proven architecture to support and accelerate the adoption of modern applications and Kubernetes. The value of using both VMware and Portworx seamlessly together will be paramount in helping organizations achieve business continuity, while also ensuring that they get the best performance and reliability for their mission-critical applications deployed on Tanzu." -- Murli Thirumale, VP, GM Cloud Native Business Unit, Pure Storage.

To learn more, visit:

About Pure Storage
Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world.

Pure Storage, the "P" Logo, Evergreen, FlashArray, FlashBlade, Pure1 and Pure as-a-Service are trademarks or registered trademarks of Pure Storage. All other trademarks or names referenced in this document are the property of their respective owners.

About Portworx by Pure Storage
Portworx, acquired by Pure Storage in October 2020, is the container storage company enterprises rely on to manage mission critical data services in containers. By enabling data availability, data security, backup and disaster recovery for Kubernetes-based applications running on-prem or across clouds, Portworx has helped dozens of Global 2000 companies such as Carrefour, Comcast, GE Digital, Lufthansa, T-Mobile, and SAIC run containerized data services in production. Portworx partners with Amazon, Google, IBM, VMware, and other leading enterprise software companies to accelerate container adoption. For more information, visit portworx.com or follow @portwx.

Analyst Recognition
Pure Storage has been named a Leader in the2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage.

Connect with Pure
Blog
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook

Pure Storage, the Pure P Logo, Portworx, and the marks on the Pure Trademark List at www.purestorage.com/legal/productenduserinfo.html are trademarks of Pure Storage, Inc. Other names are trademarks of their respective owners.

VMware and Tanzu are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

favicon.png?sn=SF28081&sd=2021-10-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pure-storage-and-vmware-collaborate-on-pure-validated-design-to-accelerate-adoption-of-modern-applications-and-infrastructure-301392244.html

SOURCE Pure Storage

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF28081&Transmission_Id=202110050900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF28081&DateId=20211005
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment