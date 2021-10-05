VUNO Signs Another Deal with Samsung Electronics to Incorporate AI-assisted Solutions into Samsung's Premium Ceiling Type Digital Radiography System

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

VUNO Signs Another Deal with Samsung Electronics to Incorporate AI-assisted Solutions into Samsung's Premium Ceiling Type Digital Radiography System

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 05, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 5, 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Korean artificial intelligence (AI) developer, VUNO Inc., announced today that the company closed a deal with global medical device manufacturer, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., to embed VUNO's artificial intelligence-driven chest X-ray diagnostic solution, VUNO Med®-Chest X-ray™ into Samsung's GC85A premium ceiling type digital radiography system.

VUNO_Med__Chest_X_ray____GC85A.jpg

The latest contract follows an earlier deal in June with Samsung to supply the VUNO Med®-Chest X-ray™ solution to the electronics maker's mobile digital radiography system GM85, making the AI solution an adjunct to Samsung's mobile and ceiling type digital X-ray systems and available for use by customers in Korea as well as Europe and other key markets around the world.

VUNO Med®-Chest X-ray™ is an AI-empowered medical device that assists clinicians in the detection of areas that are suspicious for pulmonary diseases such as tuberculosis and pneumonia by accurately identifying thoracic abnormalities on chest radiographs. Its lightweight feature driven by the optimization of AI calculation algorithm is the key factor that enables seamless integration with a wide range of X-ray devices, delivering AI results on the spot upon scanning an image.

Hyun-jun Kim, co-founder and CEO of VUNO said that "thanks to the solution's excellent capabilities as well as a proven track record in a wide range of X-ray devices under various clinical settings, we were able to sign another deal to include VUNO Med®-Chest X-ray™ in the two premium digital X-ray systems of Samsung Electronics". He added, "VUNO will continue to work closely with global medical device manufactures including Samsung Electronics to further expand our presence in the world market."

Woo-young Jang, Samsung Electronics' Head of DR Business Team said, "This deal will allow Samsung Electronics to provide an advanced system that integrates AI technology into our key premium X-ray devices to markets world-wide."

About VUNO Inc.

VUNO is a Seoul-based leading AI medical software company that applies deep learning to develop data-driven AI medical solutions using medical imaging, pathology, biosignal and medical speech data. We strive to present a whole new level of experience to medical practitioners in their day-to-day workflows, empowering them to make better diagnostic decisions faster and more accurately and to provide quality patient care and treatment planning to patients. For more information, visit www.vuno.co.

favicon.png?sn=CN29096&sd=2021-10-05 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vuno-signs-another-deal-with-samsung-electronics-to-incorporate-ai-assisted-solutions-into-samsungs-premium-ceiling-type-digital-radiography-system-301392601.html

SOURCE VUNO Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN29096&Transmission_Id=202110050900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN29096&DateId=20211005
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment