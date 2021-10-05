Wyndham Unveils an Upper Midscale All-Inclusive Resort Brand - Wyndham Alltra - through New Strategic Alliance with Playa Hotels & Resorts

PR Newswire

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH), the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries, and Playa Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PLYA), a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in popular vacation destination in Mexico and the Caribbean, announced today the launch of a new all-inclusive resort brand, Wyndham Alltra. The announcement marks Wyndham's 22nd brand and its first dedicated entirely to the fast-growing, all-inclusive segment. In conjunction with the brand launch, Wyndham begins a strategic alliance with Playa Hotels & Resorts, leveraging Wyndham's unparalleled ability to drive sales, marketing and distribution in the economy, midscale and upscale segments via its 89 million enrolled Wyndham Rewards Members and distinct Everyday Travelers, combined with Playa's ability to provide a best in class hospitality experience and exceptional value to guests.

Wyndham Unveils an Upper Midscale All-Inclusive Resort Brand – Wyndham Alltra

The new brand's name "Alltra" is born from the brand promise of "All-Inclusive Travel for All," keeping with Wyndham's mission of delivering exceptional experiences to the everyday traveler. Wyndham Alltra creates an all-inclusive resort experience that is distinct to the upper-midscale segment, offering upscale food and beverage, services, amenities and activities with an expressive local flavor at an exceptional value. The brand will feature both family-friendly and adults-only resorts in the Caribbean and other resort destinations.

The first two resorts to debut under the Wyndham Alltra brand are Playa's 458 room Wyndham Alltra Cancun located in the heart of the Hotel zone with its 10 upscale restaurants , bars, lounges and pools, and the 287 room Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen in the heart of Playa Del Carmen featuring unlimited gourmet dining just steps from Fifth Avenue with its bars, restaurants and high-end shops. Currently undergoing renovations, both resorts remain open and are scheduled to complete renovations and become Wyndham Alltra resorts in time for the holidays in December, 2021. The two resorts will mark the first of many properties to be developed under the strategic alliance between Wyndham and Playa in the upper-midscale, all-inclusive resort sector in the Caribbean and Mexico that Playa currently operates in.

"Wyndham Alltra will introduce many of our over 150 million annual guests to our first all-inclusive brand," said Geoffrey A. Ballotti, president and chief executive officer of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Partnering with a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations, will create immediate access for our customers and our over 80 million Wyndham Rewards members to a fabulous, all-inclusive guest experience – members who will be able to redeem their Wyndham Rewards points for a new all-inclusive vacation experience at Wyndham Alltra resorts, and earn points for their stays."

"Today's announcement combines Wyndham's robust distribution capabilities and award-winning loyalty program with our highly acclaimed all-inclusive expertise. Together, we are launching a new experience in the upper-midscale resort segment to reach more first-time all-inclusive guests," said Bruce Wardinski, chairman and chief executive officer, Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Details about first two Playa properties to become Wyndham Alltra resorts:

Wyndham Alltra Cancun, All-Inclusive Resort – Guests can enjoy the ultimate all-inclusive vacation on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula with a stay at Wyndham Alltra Cancun. Situated in the heart of the lively Hotel Zone, our sprawling beachfront resort is the perfect escape for families, couples, and group gatherings. From the moment guests arrive, they'll be transported to paradise with more than 10 incredible restaurants, bars and lounges, multiple pools, and a host of included activities ranging from yoga classes to tequila tastings. Kids of all ages will love our pirate-themed splash park, waterslides, and mini-golf course, while teens can spend afternoons and evenings in our #Hashtag hangout room. Throughout their stay, guests can keep up with their workout routine in a state-of-the-art fitness center or with one of our many group fitness classes—and be sure to make time for indulgent treatments and the complimentary hydrotherapy area at Aura Spa. Just 21 kilometers (13 miles) from Cancun International Airport (CUN), our picture-perfect resort is close to ancient Mayan ruins, lively nightlife in downtown Cancun , and so much more. Each of our contemporary suites is appointed with everything a guest needs to unwind—from fully stocked minibars to terraces with incredible views of the Caribbean Sea. If celebrating a wedding or planning a business meeting, guests can host a memorable gathering with customizable all-inclusive packages in one of our outdoor or indoor venues.





– Guests can enjoy the ultimate all-inclusive vacation on with a stay at Wyndham Alltra Cancun. Situated in the heart of the lively Hotel Zone, our sprawling beachfront resort is the perfect escape for families, couples, and group gatherings. From the moment guests arrive, they'll be transported to paradise with more than 10 incredible restaurants, bars and lounges, multiple pools, and a host of included activities ranging from yoga classes to tequila tastings. Kids of all ages will love our pirate-themed splash park, waterslides, and mini-golf course, while teens can spend afternoons and evenings in our #Hashtag hangout room. Throughout their stay, guests can keep up with their workout routine in a state-of-the-art fitness center or with one of our many group fitness classes—and be sure to make time for indulgent treatments and the complimentary hydrotherapy area at Aura Spa. Just 21 kilometers (13 miles) from International Airport (CUN), our picture-perfect resort is close to ancient Mayan ruins, lively nightlife in downtown , and so much more. Each of our contemporary suites is appointed with everything a guest needs to unwind—from fully stocked minibars to terraces with incredible views of the Caribbean Sea. If celebrating a wedding or planning a business meeting, guests can host a memorable gathering with customizable all-inclusive packages in one of our outdoor or indoor venues. Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Adults Only All Inclusive – Guests revel in an adults-only paradise along the idyllic Riviera Maya, steps from a breathtaking beach, fantastic shopping along 5th Avenue, and vibrant nightlife. Just 55 kilometers (34 miles) from Cancun International Airport (CUN), Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Adults Only All Inclusive offers the ultimate carefree vacation with unlimited gourmet dining and creative cocktails as well as a state-of-the-art fitness center, daily activities like beachfront yoga and aqua aerobics, and nightly entertainment. Guests can take a dip in the sparkling Olympic-size pool overlooking the Caribbean Sea, enjoy a leisurely stroll along the warm white sand, or get pampered at the full-service spa and salon. After a day of sunning, shopping, or sightseeing, guests will love retreating to one of our 287 non-smoking rooms and suites, featuring a balcony or terrace for savoring the sunset and thoughtful conveniences like a fully stocked minibar, complimentary bath products, and free WiFi. If guests want to book an excursion to Cozumel or snag a table at the hottest club, our friendly, multilingual staff are always on standby to ensure they have the vacation they have 've been dreaming about.

Wyndham Alltra is designed to make it easier for the everyday traveler to find truly outstanding all-inclusive hotel experiences outside of the current upscale and luxury options. This will provide an opportunity for hotel developers, owners, and investors to welcome new customers to all-inclusive hotels with unmatched support from Wyndham. The brand invites hoteliers to take advantage of Wyndham's scale, distribution, services and loyalty program through this new all-inclusive brand.

Interested in making a reservation at a Wyndham Alltra? Wyndham Rewards members who make a reservation between Oct. 6 and Nov. 30, 2021 and complete their stay by Jan. 18, 2022 will enjoy a complimentary upgrade during their stay including a choice during their stay of either a 50-minute spa experience, beach cabana or other amazing on property experiences. Visit here to get started on your next vacation. Interested in developing a hotel? Get in touch here with our development team to learn more.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, "Playa") is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 22 resorts (8,366 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. Playa leverages years of all-inclusive resort operating expertise and relationships with globally recognized hospitality brands to provide a best in class experience and exceptional value to our guests, while building a direct relationship to improve customer acquisition cost and drive repeat business. Playa owns and manages 15 resorts (6,004 rooms) located throughout Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Playa also owns two resorts in the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and manages five resorts on behalf of third-party owners. For more information, please visit www.playaresorts.com.

About Wyndham Alltra

Wyndham Alltra is All-Inclusive, All for you. The ultimate carefree vacation awaits with everything you've been daydreaming of all in one place. From exciting eats and refreshing cocktails to live entertainment and non-stop activities, picture-perfect beaches to inviting pools, we've got something for everyone. It's the moment you've been waiting for. Put on your out of office. Take off to Wyndham Alltra. Book your next stay at www.wyndhamalltra.com or visit www.wyndhamdevelopment.com to learn more about all-inclusive development opportunities.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 798,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 22 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 89 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including the expected addition of hotels and similar statements concerning possible future results or performance. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are not guarantees of future results or performance, speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the risks described in Wyndham Hotels' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, any of which could cause actual results or performance to be materially different from the future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Wyndham Hotels undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

